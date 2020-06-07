BART service suspended between S. Hayward and Fremont due to fire near Union City Station – Up News Info San Francisco

UNION CITY (Up News Info SF) – The Alameda County Fire Department and the Union City Police Department are at the scene of a fire near Dry Creek Park and the flood control area near Westgard and 11th Streets. officials said Sunday afternoon.

"The structures don't appear to be in danger at the moment, but a lot of smoke is reported in the area," Union City police said in an announcement shortly before 3 p.m.

The fire is near the BART line, and BART said it suspended service between South Hayward and Fremont Station and closed Union City Station.

AC Transit bus line 99 serves South Hayward, Union City and Fremont stations.

Railroad IC – Crews in Union City are on the scene for a vegetation fire near Atlantic Street that threatens structures, with multiple propane tank explosions. A first alarm assignment is on the way to help. pic.twitter.com/qOVNXUJ2yQ – Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) June 7, 2020

