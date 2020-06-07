BART adds trains as workers return from COVID-19 closings – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – BART officials will add additional trains Monday after weeks of service outages due to a lack of passengers during the coronavirus shelter in place.

The commute line will add three trains in the morning and afternoon on the Yellow Line between Pleasant Hill and Daly City. In the morning, the three additional trains will originate in Pleasant Hill at 6:16 a.m., 6:46 a.m. and 7:16 a.m.

The additional service will create a 15-minute suburban train frequency of 6 a.m. at 7:30 a.m. on the busiest BART line.

In the afternoon, the three additional trains will originate in Daly City at 3:55 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and at 4:45 p.m. –Creating a 15 minute frequency between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Authorities said that for travelers looking to take advantage of the added service, there is plenty of parking in Pleasant Hill in the early morning hours.

BART also announced accelerated plans last week to convert more stations to Clipper card sales only, as part of the agency's coronavirus reopening plan to increase contactless payments.

According to a transit system statement, five stations are eliminating paper ticket sales this month, with additional stations to be converted in the coming months. Finally, the plan is for all stations to be Clipper only.

Paper ticket sales will end at the Dublin / Pleasanton station next week, the Oakland Coliseum and Oakland International Airport stations the week of June 15, the Montgomery Street station the week of June 22, and the Civic Center station on June 29.

Several stations have already been converted to Clipper only, including 19th Street in Oakland, Embarcadero and Powell in downtown San Francisco, downtown Berkeley, and the station at San Francisco International Airport. Stations at the recently opened Antioch extension have never sold paper tickets.

While paper tickets are not sold at those stations, fare gates will still accept them for entry and exit. At stations with parking lots, a ticket vending machine will be available for those who need to validate with a paper ticket.

BART said it also plans to expand a feature on the agency's official app for contactless parking payments. Currently, the feature is only available at Antioch, West Oakland, Hayward, South San Francisco and El Cerrito del Norte stations.