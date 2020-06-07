Barack and Michelle Obama deliver emotional opening YouTube speech

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama They have inspired not just students, but everyone tuned in to the virtual "Dear Class of 2020,quot; graduation.

Due to the continued Coronavirus Pandemic, many high school and college students have had to adjust their graduation plans. But the former president and first lady made the YouTube live streaming ceremony unforgettable.

On Sunday, June 7, the Obamas gave people a sense of hope during their moving graduation speeches. The dynamic duo each shared individual messages, as well as one together, to encourage, empower and uplift graduates this year.

"Hello everyone, and congratulations to the class of 2020," Barack began his joint speech with his wife on a prerecorded recording.

"It is a great day for all of you," said Michelle. "We couldn't be more excited to be celebrating with you today … Now, while you may not have the experience of sweating under your hat and dress in the scorching sun, be ashamed that your family calls your name when you cross the street. stage, you still have all those people with you today. "