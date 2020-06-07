Banksy Shares New Artwork Backing Black Lives Matter

Renowned street artist Banksy has shown his support for the Black Lives Matter movement with a new work of art and a clear message: "The system is failing people of color."

Black Lives Matter protests have spread throughout the world for the past two weeks after the death of George Floyd , a black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis, United States, on May 25.

Banksy's latest work, featured in a Instagram post , shows how Floyd's death has rocked the United States.

The piece is made up of a black figure framed with a candle and flowers that surround it. An American flag hanging above his head has been lit by the candle below.

Along with the artwork, Banksy made clear his thoughts on systemic racism.

"At first I thought I should shut up and listen to black people on this topic. But why would I do that? It's not your problem. It's mine," Banksy wrote in her Instagram post, which garnered over two million me like.

"The system is failing people of color. The white system. Like a broken pipe that floods the apartment of people living on the ground floor. The faulty system is making their lives a pittance, but it's not their job. Fix it. They can't, no one will let them into the upstairs apartment.

"This is a white problem. And if the whites don't fix it, someone will have to go up there and kick the door," added the artist.

Thousands of people took to the streets of European cities on Sunday (local time) to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and protesters in the English port of Bristol expressed anger at the country's colonial history by tearing down a statue of 17 slave trader of the century. (AP)

On Sunday, a Black Lives Matter protest took over the streets of Bristol, England, near where Banksy is supposed to have been born. Local police estimated that 10,000 protesters participated.

During the protest, protesters demolished a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston. Protesters cheered and celebrated when they saw the downed bronze statue, but police say an investigation has been launched to identify those involved.

Protesters raise their fists in Parliament Square Garden around the statue of Winston Churchill, which has graffiti with the words "was racist,quot; in front of the Houses of Parliament in Westminster during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Getty)