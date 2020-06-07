Apple granted patent for tool that could generate synthetic group selfies

Apple has been granted a patent for software that could create synthetic group selfies, as it was first seen Obviously Apple.
This software could be used as a way to take photos with friends and family while keeping your distance in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The patent notes that the software would allow users to invite others to take a group selfie. The invitation sent to others would say something like, "Ben Berliner has invited you to participate in a group photo." The recipients of the invitation could accept or reject it.
The images used to create the synthetic group selfie could be still photos, stored video images, or live broadcast images. The software would then combine the different photos into one.
People in the picture could then modify the selfie in different ways, such as changing their position in the picture.
It is important to note that although this software would be perfect for the current pandemic, Apple applied for the patent in 2018 and was recently granted it. This shows that Apple did not intend to use this software in today's world, but it would be an excellent tool for the current circumstances.
However, as with any other patent, it is unknown when or if Apple will use this software for a new function.
Source: Patently Apple, The Verge