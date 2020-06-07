Apple granted a patent for software that would allow it to take socially distant group selfies

Apple has just obtained a patent for software that would generate "synthetic group selfies,quot;, which Protocol He points out, it could be a way to take group selfies for social media, even if you're trying to stay socially distant from your friends.

According to the patent application (first discovered by Patently apple), a user of the Apple device (it's unclear if the feature would be available on iPads, iPhones, or both) could invite others to participate in a group selfie, and the software would organize them into a single image. The selfie could include still photos, stored video images, or live broadcast images. Users can keep the original selfie as well as the group version, and the original user and the recipients of the group image can modify the selfie, for example by placing themselves in a different position in the group.

This is what it would look like, according to the patent application:

Although the idea of ​​a socially distant selfie seems perfect for a time when there is a global pandemic restricting social gatherings, it is a safe bet that the concept was not developed specifically considering the current state of affairs; Apple first applied for the patent in 2018 and just got it on June 2.

Of course, as is always the case with patents, the standard caveats apply: There is no indication of when or how Apple might decide to use the software, or whether synthetic group selfies will ever become something.