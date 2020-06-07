Alleged Santa Cruz mountain gunman could be connected to murder of Oakland federal officer – Up News Info San Francisco

BEN LOMOND (Up News Info SF) – Steven Carrillo, the suspected gunman who ambushed and killed a Santa Cruz deputy sheriff and wounded two other law enforcement officers, was a sergeant assigned to Travis Air Force Base and may be related to the murder of a federal security officer killed in Oakland during a night of violence related to the death of George Floyd.

In a statement Sunday, the FBI said it was investigating a connection between Carrillo's white truck and a similar vehicle that could have been used in the fatal shooting of Federal Protective Services officer David Underwood and the wounding of a second officer on May 29 during one night. of riots last week when a protest in Oakland over George Floyd's death turned violent.

"We are actively working with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department to see if there is any connection to the shooting at the Oakland federal building," the FBI said in its statement on Sunday. "At this time, we have no new information to post."

FBI investigators were among the law enforcement officials at the Ben Lomond crime scene on Saturday night.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, called the Oakland shooting an "act of domestic terrorism."

Carrillo has been stationed at Travis since 2018 and was a member of the base's security team. No other information was available about his service and his familiarity with the explosives.

Investigators were still trying to determine the circumstances behind the ambush of the two deputies with shooting and improvised explosives.

Meanwhile, the deputies met on Sunday at 2:26 p.m. at the headquarters of the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Department for a memorial vigil for the 38-year-old sergeant. Damon Gutzwiller. Sheriff Jim Hart chose 2:26 p.m. Because that was when his agency received the first call from an officer during a violent confrontation between Gutzwiller, another deputy, and Carrillo.

In a press conference Saturday night, Hart, heartbroken, said his agency received a call to 911 at 1:30 p.m. from a suspicious white off-road truck parked near Jamison Creek near Ben Lomond in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

"The caller saw weapons and materials to make bombs inside the truck," he said.

Gutzwiller and another deputy responded and saw the van drive away. They tracked him down to a house in Ben Lomond. When they got out of their vehicles, they were "ambushed with gunshots and improvised explosive devices." At 2:36 p.m. A call came out reporting that an officer was down.

"Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead," said Hart. “Another deputy was shot or wounded by shrapnel and hit by a car when the suspect fled the property. We are hopeful that the deputy will recover. "

Carrillo, who was reportedly armed, was tracked down by other officers and wounded in his arrest. Hart said the suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment and that he would be charged with first-degree murder and other charges.

A CHP officer also suffered a hand injury in the incident and was expected to survive.

"Words cannot express the pain we feel for Damon and his family," said Hart. "He was the type of person we all hope to be. Today we lost a hero. We are grateful to have met him and we cried with his family."

The District Attorney's Office is investigating the case.