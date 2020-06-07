Alicia Keys empowers graduates in YouTube speech & # 39; Dear Class of 2020 & # 39;

Schools around the world have canceled graduation ceremonies due to security concerns amid the Coronavirus pandemic, but today celebrities and public figures have teamed up for a YouTube Original kickoff special.
During the prerecorded event, & # 39; Dear Class of 2020 & # 39 ;, graduates can connect with up to 99 classmates to experience the virtual ceremony, with speeches by people like Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, BTS, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and more.
The beginning was started by none other than LizzoWith a little help from New York Philharmonic orchestra. Lizzo led the group on the flute as they performed the classic graduation walking march, decorated with a collage of photos showing young graduates protesting as part of the Black Lives Matter movement while wearing their caps and gowns.
The first speaker of the event was Alicia Keys who delivered a heartfelt and optimistic speech to students everywhere.
"Dear Class of 2020, congratulations! You have accomplished something remarkable," Keys began. "But let's be honest, it's been a difficult week, a difficult month, and a difficult year. Right now, it may not seem like there is much to celebrate, and it's okay. It's okay not to be okay now."
She continued, addressing the state of civil unrest in the United States and protests against racial injustice worldwide.
"I know that many of you are not thinking about your time at school, you are thinking about what is happening now in the present," he said. "You are thinking of marching and protesting and making sure your voices are heard at a time when we cannot be silent. And I feel you very much. The world feels broken at this moment. It is broken at this moment in many ways, but you are taking your heartbreak and outrage and putting it into action and you are showing that your generation is the one that will cure this. And I promise to always be by your side no matter where the fight for justice leads. We next " .
Keys continued, encouraging students to use their education and perspective to make the world a better place.
"The pain we are experiencing now is not new, but this time it feels different, right?" she asked. "I think for the first time, all of us, no matter how we look or where we come from, can clearly see what injustice looks like. Now, we can all choose how to respond. Change only happens if we all educate ourselves, if we hold each other accountable. when we register to vote and make sure our voices are heard in November. "
The singer encouraged young people to come closer to their lives through empathy.
"When we all recognize our biases and find ways to empathize with people who look different from us or who seem different from us on the surface, that's the key," Keys explained. "Empathize with those who look different on the surface. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being the inspiration, for inspiring the world to see our collective humanity. But now, right now, I hope you can laugh, smile, give yourself the time to reflect on all your achievements and all that comes. "
Keys then encouraged graduates to toss their cap, or whatever hat they wore, into the air in celebration.
"You my friends are graduates at the most powerful time to come of age," he said. "And there is nothing and no one who can stop you from changing the world. I see you. You are unstoppable. We honor and celebrate you."
YouTube & # 39; Dear Class of 2020 & # 39; It will include some specially selected moments, such as a performance by U2"Beautiful Day,quot; produced by Finneas, presenting Lion bridges, Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Ty Dolla $ ign, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Tove Lo, Chris Martinand Ben Platt. There will also be a performance by civil rights activist and poet Maya Angelou& # 39; s "Still I Rise,quot; featuring Madison Calley, Misty Copeland, Naya Lovell, Janelle Monáe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland and Yara Shahidi
The special will also be full of appearances by J.J. Abrams, Andy Cohen, Lana Condor, Snoop dogg and Martha Stewart, Weird eye Antoni Porowski, Keegan Michael Key, Michael B. Jordan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Daisy Ridley, Justin Timberlake, Kerry Washington, Russell Wilson and Ciara and many more.
Watch the live broadcast above!