Alicia Keys empowers graduates in YouTube speech & # 39; Dear Class of 2020 & # 39;

Schools around the world have canceled graduation ceremonies due to security concerns amid the Coronavirus pandemic, but today celebrities and public figures have teamed up for a YouTube Original kickoff special.

During the prerecorded event, & # 39; Dear Class of 2020 & # 39 ;, graduates can connect with up to 99 classmates to experience the virtual ceremony, with speeches by people like Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, BTS, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and more.

The beginning was started by none other than LizzoWith a little help from New York Philharmonic orchestra. Lizzo led the group on the flute as they performed the classic graduation walking march, decorated with a collage of photos showing young graduates protesting as part of the Black Lives Matter movement while wearing their caps and gowns.

The first speaker of the event was Alicia Keys who delivered a heartfelt and optimistic speech to students everywhere.

"Dear Class of 2020, congratulations! You have accomplished something remarkable," Keys began. "But let's be honest, it's been a difficult week, a difficult month, and a difficult year. Right now, it may not seem like there is much to celebrate, and it's okay. It's okay not to be okay now."

She continued, addressing the state of civil unrest in the United States and protests against racial injustice worldwide.

"I know that many of you are not thinking about your time at school, you are thinking about what is happening now in the present," he said. "You are thinking of marching and protesting and making sure your voices are heard at a time when we cannot be silent. And I feel you very much. The world feels broken at this moment. It is broken at this moment in many ways, but you are taking your heartbreak and outrage and putting it into action and you are showing that your generation is the one that will cure this. And I promise to always be by your side no matter where the fight for justice leads. We next " .