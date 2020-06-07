Alameda County "Social Bubbles,quot;; Napa Winery Tasting Rooms Reopen – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning on top coronaviruses and stories related to the reopening of the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated news.

Allowed "social bubbles,quot;; Outdoor dining, religious services still restricted

OAKLAND – Starting Monday, Alameda County residents can gather in "social bubbles," and child care providers and some companies can resume operations under certain conditions, health officials announced this week. Relaxed county place shelter orders will allow small outdoor gatherings of residents from different homes. Social bubbles can consist of up to 12 people and must be held for three weeks, according to revised orders issued Friday by Dr. Erica Pan, Alameda County Health Officer. To limit contact, participation is limited to one social bubble at a time, and social distancing and facial covering are still encouraged. read more

Welcome Go-Ahead wineries to reopen tasting rooms with restrictions

ST HELENA – Governor Newsom issued orders on Friday to allow California wine tasting to resume, but as much as the Napa Valley wineries have been waiting for the news, it still surprised many. The V Sattui winery in St. Helena is one of the few wineries authorized by law to sell food, so they have been using their outdoor picnic area to attract business. When the directive was issued on Friday, they were able to mobilize about 30 employees to the tasting room. "We sell 100 percent of our wine, either here at the winery or online," V Sattui Winery President Tom Davies told KPIX. "Therefore, our ability to make tastings is essential for the success of our winery … we are very happy." read more

BART adds trains as workers return from COVID-19 closings

OAKLAND – BART officials will add additional trains Monday after weeks of service outages due to a lack of passengers during the coronavirus shelter in place. The commute line will add three trains in the morning and afternoon on the Yellow Line between Pleasant Hill and Daly City. In the morning, the three additional trains will originate in Pleasant Hill at 6:16 am, 6:46 am and 7:16 am. The added service will create a 15-minute suburban train frequency from 6 am to 7:30 am on the busiest BART line. In the afternoon, the three additional trains will originate in Daly City at 3:55 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and at 4:45 p.m. –Creating a 15 minute frequency between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. read more

San Francisco Offers COVID-19 "Pop-Up,quot; Evidence for Protesters

SAN FRANCISCO – Health officials across the country fear that recent protests against police brutality will lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. In San Francisco, the city established an emerging test site in the parking lot of Santa Maria Cathedral, Cathedral Hill. The trial is free, but people must make an appointment online at http://projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19. San Francisco health officials said people who have attended a protest or are planning to attend one should be tested. UCSF epidemiologist George Rutherford said it is difficult to prevent transmission of the virus when thousands of protesters gather in confined spaces. read more

Sonoma County relaxes COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants, wineries

SONOMA – Judging from the considerable turnout in downtown Sonoma on Saturday night, tourists and residents are eager to return to normal as the county's health restrictions eased. Sonoma County relaxed restrictions on restaurants, wineries, beauty salons, and places of worship. Diners can now enter, but tables must be six feet away. Servers must wear masks. KPIX 5 observed rigorous cleaning and disinfection in multiple establishments. An hour after opening on Saturday night, the Swiss Hotel restaurant was full. read more

Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools Says More PPE Needed to Reopen Campuses

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan said Friday that school staff and faculty do not yet have the necessary amount of personal protective equipment necessary to reopen campus to students. Dewan said the district would need state and local assistance, not only to purchase protective equipment, but also to keep costs uncovered for certain educational and after-school childcare programs as schools begin to open later this year. year. Dewan said the reopening of the schools will depend on various local factors, such as testing capacity and the availability of sanitary and disinfectant products. County public schools should also welcome students back to class with equity in mind, he said. read more

Santa Clara County reopening: businesses still face challenges as more restrictions are lifted

SAN JOSE – Retail stores and cookouts are now allowed in Santa Clara County, but many business owners said Friday that it is far from the usual business for them. "That has been the biggest challenge, as these restrictions were implemented, how we address and manage them, and still succeed," said Jennefer Koopman, owner of Yuki Sushi of Willow Glen. "So as they get up, that makes sense to us." Koopman has been offering takeout meals and said the business has been stable. But she was among other restaurant owners who said that dining outside could do more harm to her results than good. read more

State lawmakers would save K-12 schools COVID-19 budget cuts if federal aid is on the way

SACRAMENTO – In an unusual move to reach early consensus, California Assembly and Senate leaders have announced that they have agreed to a state budget that would rescind all cuts to K-12 and higher education that Governor Gavin Newsom proposed. But there is a catch. Congress must approve and President Donald Trump must sign a state aid package that would include $ 14 billion for California. In a joint statement, Senate President Pro Tempore, Toni G. Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego; Assembly President Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood; and the chairs of the respective budget committees said there was a "high probability,quot; that Congress would grant additional federal relief. read more