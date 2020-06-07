AHPPC will discuss step three COVID restrictions

"For the moment, it will not change the way we are seeing those processes, but in particular it indicates that it can do so, depending on what happens in relation to (any) case that arises," he told reporters yesterday.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer also implored Australians to download the COVIDSafe app.

"Most people who have mobile phones have not downloaded the app so far, it would certainly encourage people to reconsider that," said Professor Kelly.

There have been 7,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia and 102 deaths. More than 1.6 million tests have been conducted across the country.