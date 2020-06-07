After ESPN's Bruce Lee document, you'll see Enter the Dragon through a whole new lens

As you might suspect, Bruce Lee trained hard.

ESPN may not prosper these days due to a serious lack of live sports, but the company's documentary arm is possibly having its biggest moment since the introduction of the 30 by 30 franchise. The last Dance, the network's 10-part docuseries of Michael Jordan's 1998 Chicago Bulls, became ESPN's most watched documentary amid our pandemic with no game yet in progress. So naturally the company had two more personality-focused projects waiting on the wings to continue the momentum and establish Sunday Night Sports Docs as one thing.

But last week's effort …spear, a two-part series about the disgraced, sunken cyclist, actually a little rough. The public may simply be fed up with a guy who repeatedly lies to the public no matter how much money he has raised for cancer research. But this week, ESPN debuts be water, a glimpse into the life of martial arts icon Bruce Lee. And if you think Lee kicked his ass on the screen (which, duh), you can leave this 95 minute scan even more impressed

Kinetic genius

If all you know about Bruce Lee is Enter the dragon or more recent pop culture messages in board games and movies from Tarantino, be water he sets out to show how rude the actor was without even considering his fists. This movie may air on a sports network, but she is less interested in Lee's undeniable martial arts skills and achievements and more intrigued by his social skills. Taking advantage of Lee's personal writings, interviews with friends and loved ones, plus plenty of family archival footage, viewers will be able to see Lee, the stubborn creator, Lee, the vulnerable philosopher, Lee, the family man, Lee, the Chinese-American man, sometimes still working. your own identity

Director Bao Nguyen spent the past five years putting together this movie, which is well-designed enough to have earned a premiere at SXSW 2020 before that event fulfilled its COVID-19 fate. In his director's statement about the film, Nguyen describes Lee as the first screen image of a strong Asian man she encountered as a child (in a very modern bloom, Lee's breakup was through a franchise. of superheroes, playing Buddy Kato in a Green Hornet T.V. series). Learning about Lee's off-camera life later only made the martial arts idol more inspiring for this director.

"I saw someone who looked like me for the first time, with uncompromising confidence and magnetism that resonated with every inch of the silver screen," writes Nguyen. "Bruce Lee is the epitome of American history. Like him and so many other Americans before, my family, as Vietnamese war refugees, left their homeland in search of a better future for them. It is one side of the history of Bruce who is not always emphasized. I hope that by the end of the film, the audience has learned something new. Not only about Bruce Lee but also about how America has treated the & # 39; other & # 39; in the past. "

Lee's life turns out to be a particularly apt story for our present moment, where COVID-19 fears generating anti-Asian sentiment and thousands continue to take to the streets in support of black Americans. The actor rose to fame in the United States during the civil rights era of the 1960s, and be water Time and again he shows him as a man of his time who fights for equality in many aspects of his life. As a martial arts coach, Lee did not discriminate against students on the basis of race at a time when many others only gave lessons to people like them (famous people like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar trained with Lee, and the basketball star and activist later accepted be in one of Lee's movies, Death game) When Lee continued to meet resistance in Hollywood due to fears of turning an Asian-American into a leading man, he simply created his own opportunities, turning to writing and production after moving to Hong Kong. As a man who called that country his home for many years, he wrote anticolonial messages and images in his films. And as an actor, he would not settle for roles that used stereotypes and also refused to use them for the villains he created (which is why Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon it's not downright cartoonish). It reminded me of some people like Louis Armstrong or Dave Brubeck, artistic legends that decades later can only be known for select works, but quietly pushed for social justice at the peak of their powers.

"He once said to me, 'I can educate people faster with a movie than ever by writing a book or opening 100 karate schools in the United States.'" be water the interviewee puts it.

Lee's physical gifts are always obvious be water Show training material or share clips from a classic movie sequence. "He did a fight dialogue on screen, there was subtext," says one interviewee. An ex-girlfriend calls him a "kinetic genius," and that ability evidently translated into ballrooms. But everyone already knows it; Lee's films have become iconic over the years, primarily because of how exciting the actor is during any on-camera action (which, by the way, often choreographed: Lee worked as a stunt coordinator from the start in Hollywood when I couldn't get roles). If you want to see the "stick to sports,quot; version of a Lee profile, his fight sequences are all over YouTube and his movies are on various streaming services (HBO Max has recently The dragon enters; Fist of Fury is on Amazon Prime). Instead, be water It shows a fuller picture of the action star, which will probably be loved by an entirely new generation more familiar with the Asian action stars that Lee blazed a trail for. It certainly made me eager to watch some movies again that I hadn't seen since I was a kid, now armed with a whole new perspective on the hero.

"Right now, in the midst of the COVID19 pandemic, fear of an uncertain future and the need to blame the & # 39; other & # 39; has led to racism and anti-Asian harassment across the world. And as Victim of some of these anti-Asian racism, I know the importance of sharing positive images and stories of Asian Americans like Bruce's to a wide audience, "concludes Nguyen in his director's letter. "As Bruce once said: 'Under heaven, under heaven there is only one family'. Asian Americans are also Americans and it is unfortunate that we have to remind people of this. Bruce really was about of building bridges, bridges between cultures and bridges between people, no matter what they look like or where they came from. Let's always remember that. "

ESPN be water airs Sunday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET. Look for it in the ESPN + / WatchESPN app soon after.

