ACT records first new case since April 25

The country's capital registered its first COVID-19 case in more than a month.

A man in his 40s, who recently returned from abroad, was the first confirmed case of the ACT virus since April 25, ACT Health said in a statement Sunday.

"It has been in quarantine since its arrival from abroad," he said.

"A small number of close contacts have been identified and, according to the National Guidelines, they are in quarantine."

This brings confirmed ACT cases to 108. The territory has suffered three deaths.

Health Director Kerryn Coleman is confident that there has been no risk to the ACT community at large.

"However, the case is a good reminder of the ongoing pandemic and the need for our community to continue to observe physical distancing and hygiene measures, and for people to stay home if they are not feeling well," said the Dr. Coleman in the statement.