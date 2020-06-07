A woman from N.H. chased his dog loose in a drainpipe and got stuck

A Nashua, N.H., woman was rescued after she got caught in a drainpipe when her loose dog ran into her on Friday.

Fortunately for the woman, her neighbor was able to hear her scream for help from inside the pipe, and called the fire department, according to WCVB.

Nashua firefighters said the woman's dog was released and she chased the dog about 150 feet into the pipe. That's where the pipeline ends: there is a manhole and the pipeline falls, WCVB reported. When responders found the woman, she was gripping the dog's leash while trying to step on the water.

The woman and her dog suffered minor injuries, the news station said.