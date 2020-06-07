A look at controversial Colorado police killings

While George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers sparked protests across the country, people marching in Denver remember local people of color who have been killed by police. They have shouted their names from the steps of the State Capitol and chanted them as they marched through the streets.

Here are some of them:

Paul childs

Childs, a 15-year-old boy with developmental delay, was killed by police in July 2003 after his family called for help when the teenager was causing trouble. Childs was holding a kitchen knife when police arrived, and an officer shot Childs when he refused to drop him.

The police officer who shot Childs was suspended for 10 months for the shooting and other violations, but an audience officer revoked him after an appeal, saying he had not violated department policies in the shooting. The policeman was suspended for five days for minor infractions committed the day before the shooting. The Denver District Attorney did not file criminal charges. The city paid the Childs family $ 1,325 million in a settlement. The shooting also led to reforms, including a new use of force policy.

Frank Lobato

Lobato, 63, was bedridden when police raided his family's home in July 2004 while searching for a nephew, whom they were seeking in connection with an incident of domestic violence. Officers used a ladder to climb through an upstairs window and the officer who shot Lobato said the man straightened up in his bed with something shiny in his hands. Lobato was unarmed, but a soda can was found on the floor after Lobato was shot and that was likely what he was holding when officers entered.

A grand jury declined to press charges against the officer, but was suspended for 90 days. The suspension was later reduced to 50 days after an appeal. Denver paid the Lobato family $ 900,000 in a settlement.

Marvin Booker

Booker was a homeless street preacher who was killed in 2010 by five Denver Sheriff's Department agents who surprised him with a Taser, put him on a sleeping bed and beat him with nunchuks while nailing him to the floor. The incident started when Booker attempted to retrieve his shoes after taking them off in the reserve area. A federal jury found that the deputies used excessive force and the city eventually paid the family $ 6 million. The deputies were not disciplined and never faced criminal charges. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann took the case to a grand jury, but in 2018 the grand jury investigation concluded without further action.

Ryan Ronquillo

In June 2014, Ronquillo was killed by Denver police officers while in a stolen car in the parking lot of a funeral home in northwest Denver. They shot him as they watched grieving families coming out of a rosary service. Agents surrounded Ronquillo, who was unarmed, to carry out an arrest warrant, and the 20-year-old started his car, hitting a woman and cars in an attempt to escape. No officer was criminally charged, and then-Chief Robert White concluded that the officers did not violate any of the department's policies. However, Ronquillo's death would be one of several instances in a short period of time where officers shot people in moving cars, prompting the chief to ban that, except in the most extreme circumstances.

Jessica Hernandez

The LGBTQ Latina was 17 in January 2015 when two Denver Police Department agents shot him while driving a stolen car. She and her friends stayed out all night and fell asleep in the car in an alley in a northeast Denver neighborhood. Hernández tried to escape the officers by driving around his patrols that blocked the alley. She was hit by three bullets, but officers shot Hernández and four other teens eight times in the car. No charges were filed or disciplinary measures were issued. The city paid his family $ 1 million and accepted a series of police reforms in a legal agreement.

Naeschylus Carter-Vinzant

Carter-Vinzant was a probation fugitive and the Aurora Police Department had an arrest warrant for him in connection with an incident of domestic violence. On March 6, 2015, the Aurora SWAT unit attempted to arrest Carter-Vinzant and officers said he had his right hand in his pocket as if he might have a gun. When he removed his hand from his pocket, an Aurora police officer fatally shot him. Carter-Vinzant did not have a gun. First District District Attorney Peter Weir brought the case to a grand jury, which declined to press charges against the officer. The family sued Aurora for the fatal shooting, receiving a $ 2.6 million settlement, the largest excessive force settlement in the city's history. The city also agreed to changes to its oversight of the police department.

Paul Castaway

Castaway's mother called Denver police for help in July 2015 after her son threatened her with a knife during a psychotic episode. Police chased Castaway, a 35-year-old American Indian, through a nearby mobile home park where they cornered him. Castaway turned and approached the officers while holding a kitchen knife against his neck. An officer shot and killed him while families, including children, watched. Castaway's family said he suffered from schizophrenia and substance abuse. No police officer was criminally charged or disciplined.

Michael Marshall

Marshall was a homeless man who was in the midst of a psychotic episode in November 2015 when six Denver Sheriff's Department agents threw him to the ground. Marshall, who was in jail for trespassing and disturbing the peace, had been detained while causing a riot in a motel because he wanted his Bible. Marshall choked on his vomit while on hold for 11 minutes. The city agreed to a $ 4.6 million settlement. Two officers and a captain were suspended for their actions in death, but a hearing officer revoked two of those suspensions. Those disciplinary hearings continue to go through the city's appeals process. No one was criminally charged in relation to death.

David Baker

Baker, a 32-year-old Navy veteran, died of suffocation in December 2018 after a violent seven-minute fight with Aurora police officers after they were called in for a domestic disturbance. Officers used a Taser at Baker 11 times for a total of nearly a minute. When the officers took control, they held Baker down and held him face down for 90 seconds. Chest compressions began when they learned that he had stopped breathing. Baker suffered from bipolar disorder, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

De’Von Bailey

Two 19-year-old De & # 39; Von Bailey police officers were shot in the back by two Colorado Springs Police Department officers in August 2019 when he fled from them after he was arrested for questioning him about an armed robbery. After it collapsed, officers found a gun tucked into his gym shorts, but admitted during an internal investigation that they did not see the gun before shooting Bailey. An El Paso County grand jury found that officers did not commit a crime when Bailey was killed, and an FBI investigation determined that the police had not violated the teen's civil rights.

The family sued the Colorado Springs Police Department on June 4, saying they used excessive force and racial profiling in the shooting.

Elijah McClain

McClain, 23, died after a fight with Aurora police officers that started in August 2019 when someone called to report a suspicious person wearing a mask and waving his arms as he walked down the street. When three officers approached, McClain, who was not armed, told them he had the right to walk the streets, and the interaction turned into violence. Officers used carotid pressure before handcuffing McClain. Ketamine was injected for sedation. McClain suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital, and his family removed him from life support seven days later. An autopsy report was inconclusive. All officers involved were released from criminal wrongdoing.