A daughter is beheaded and Iran asks if women have a right to safety.

Before beheading her 14-year-old daughter with a farm sickle, Reza Ashrafi called an attorney.
Her daughter Romina was going to dishonor the family by running away with her 29-year-old boyfriend, she said. What kind of punishment, he asked the lawyer, would he receive for killing her?
The lawyer assured him that, as the girl's guardian, he would not face capital punishment, but at most 3 to 10 years in prison, Ashrafi's relatives told an Iranian newspaper.
Three weeks later, Ashrafi, a 37-year-old farmer, entered the room where the girl slept and decapitated her.
The so-called honor killing last month, in a small village in the rolling green hills of northern Iran, has rocked the country and sparked nationwide debate on the rights of women and children and the failure of social , religious and legal systems to protect them.
It has also sparked a special moment on women's social media as they tell their own stories of abuse at the hands of male relatives in hopes of shedding light on an issue that is generally kept silent.
Minoo, a 49-year-old mother of two in Tehran, said her husband had beaten her 17-year-old daughter when she saw her with a friend on the street.
Hanieh Rajabi, Ph.D. A philosophy student, she tweeted that her father had spanked her and kept her out of school for a week because she had walked home from class to buy ice cream instead of taking the school bus.
Others shared stories of rape, physical and emotional abuse and fled their home in search of safety.
"There are thousands of rominas who have no protection in this country," Kimia Abodlahzadeh tweeted.
In many ways, women in Iran are better off than in many other countries in the Middle East.
Iranian women work as lawyers, doctors, pilots, film directors, and truckers. They hold 60 percent of university positions and make up 50 percent of the workforce. They can run for public office and occupy seats in Parliament and the cabinet.
But there are restrictions. Women must cover their hair, arms, and curves in public, and they need permission from a male relative to leave the country, file for divorce, or work outside the home.
Honor killings are believed to be rare, but that may be because they are generally silenced.
A 2019 report from a research center affiliated with the Iranian armed forces found that nearly 30 percent of all murder cases in Iran were honor killings of women and girls. However, the number is unknown, as Iran does not publicly publish crime statistics.
The horror of the murder of Romina Ashrafi, a round-faced high school student with a bright smile, was almost universal, condemned by liberals and conservatives alike. His father is in jail awaiting trial.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for "severe punishment,quot; for any man who abuses women in what appears to be a reference to Romina's case.
But the question of what to do about it broke down familiar lines.
"Everyone is enraged and shocked because it is a reminder that these laws are abnormal, these laws must change," said Shadi Sadr, a prominent women's rights lawyer living in exile in London. "These laws were not intended for a woman or a child to be killed."
Conservatives defended existing laws and blamed Romina for her promiscuity and disobeying religious and cultural restrictions.
"Violence against women laws are enough," Mousa Ghazanfarabadi, a conservative cleric and legislator, told local media. "We cannot execute Romina's father because it is against Islamic law."
President Hassan Rouhani asked Parliament last week to speed up legislation to protect women. The bill, which has been pending in Parliament for eight years, would criminalize emotional, sexual and physical abuse and impose jail time for violators.
A separate bill that would criminalize child abuse and neglect has been stalled for 11 years.
Domestic violence is believed to be widespread, and the head of Iran's family protection agency said in November that it had increased by at least 20 percent in the previous year, the official IRNA news agency reported.
The agency said in April that reports of domestic violence had tripled during the coronavirus blockade, and its hotline received 4,000 calls per day.
Some women's rights advocates see the current bill as an important step, but it is unclear whether the new conservative Parliament, elected in February after most critics and reformers were disqualified, will approve it. Conservatives dismiss any effort to change the law by succumbing to western feminism.
But even if the bills were passed, they would not change the punishment for a father who kills his son.
Murder in Iran is subject to the death penalty under the Shariah "eye for an eye,quot; mandate. But the penal code, based on Islamic law, exempts a guardian from capital punishment for killing his son. The father and paternal grandfather of a child are considered legal guardians.
However, a mother who kills her child would face execution.
Under the Islamic patriarchy that has ruled Iran for the past 40 years, changing the Shariah is not an option. But some Islamic scholars and legal activists argue that the guardianship exception is based on tradition and interpretations, and is not found in the words of the Koran or in the sacred texts.
"How is it possible that a father kills and is not held responsible and does not face capital punishment?" Faezeh Hashemi, a prominent women's rights activist and former lawmaker, told local media. "If we want to approach this issue with logic, wisdom and justice, the father must face the punishment of retaliation several times."
She said that passing the law without changing punishment amounted to window dressing and would not offer significant protection for women and children.
Other critics of the current law oppose capital punishment, a minority opinion on a sentence prescribed by the Koran, but argue that, independently, a parent should not receive a lighter sentence for the murder of a child.
Romina's father had threatened her many times before killing her.
The two had argued frequently. She pushed against the rules by letting her hair stick out of her scarf when she was outside and posted photos of herself on Instagram without a hijab dressed in jeans and T-shirts, her black hair falling to her waist.
When he found out that she had a boyfriend, he was furious, according to his mother, Rana Dashti, and other relatives. Details of Romina's story were put together based on accounts provided to the Iranian media by members of her family, her boyfriend, her family, and security officials.
The boyfriend, the son of a farmer who rode a motorcycle and sported a haircut and tattoo, said he had been courting Romina since she was 12 and had proposed to her. Iran does not have a law that prohibits an adult from having a romantic relationship with a boy, and girls can marry with their father's permission at age 13.
Mr. Ashrafi rejected the proposal not because of the age difference, Dashti said, but because he did not like the man's family.
He confiscated Romina's phone, kept her at home, and started threatening and terrorizing her, Dashti told an Iranian magazine. One night he came home with rat poison and a rope, he said, encouraging Romina to commit suicide so that he did not have to kill her.
Romina ran away, leaving a note.
"Baba, you wanted to kill me," he said, addressing his father. "If someone asks where Romina is, tell them I'm dead."
The fight for women's rights has a long history in Iran, but has suffered setbacks since the 1979 Islamic revolution. The women's movement was finally dismantled as an organized effort in 2009, criminalized by the fact that it threatened national security .
Today, their most prominent faces, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi and feminist lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, are in exile or in prison. Even Mrs. Hashemi, whose father was president and founding father of the revolution, was imprisoned.
"Women's rights are politicized and criminalized, which makes it very difficult to channel this outrage on the ground into tangible action," said Sussan Tahmasebi, a women's rights activist based in Tehran and Washington.
Defenders said they had little hope of changing the laws and culture that led to Romina's murder.
Three days after she escaped, Ashrafi discovered her hiding place and called the police, accusing the boyfriend of kidnapping. An investigator from the prosecutor's office dismissed the kidnapping charge after Romina said she went with him voluntarily.
Romina pleaded that she not be sent home with her father and told the investigator about her threats to her life. But Mr. Ashrafi assured her of her safety and released her to the care of her father.
The following night she was dead.
After the murder made headlines across the country, the prosecutor said the investigation and trial would be expedited and that he would seek the maximum 10-year sentence for Mr. Ashraf.
In the village of Lamir, Romina, with 600 inhabitants, most of the day, her girlfriends from school keep going up the hill to the cemetery. They put yellow and purple wildflowers on his grave, and whisper a prayer that this is not their fate.