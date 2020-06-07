A daughter is beheaded and Iran asks if women have a right to safety.

The agency said in April that reports of domestic violence had tripled during the coronavirus blockade, and its hotline received 4,000 calls per day.

Some women's rights advocates see the current bill as an important step, but it is unclear whether the new conservative Parliament, elected in February after most critics and reformers were disqualified, will approve it. Conservatives dismiss any effort to change the law by succumbing to western feminism.

But even if the bills were passed, they would not change the punishment for a father who kills his son.

Murder in Iran is subject to the death penalty under the Shariah "eye for an eye,quot; mandate. But the penal code, based on Islamic law, exempts a guardian from capital punishment for killing his son. The father and paternal grandfather of a child are considered legal guardians.

However, a mother who kills her child would face execution.

Under the Islamic patriarchy that has ruled Iran for the past 40 years, changing the Shariah is not an option. But some Islamic scholars and legal activists argue that the guardianship exception is based on tradition and interpretations, and is not found in the words of the Koran or in the sacred texts.

"How is it possible that a father kills and is not held responsible and does not face capital punishment?" Faezeh Hashemi, a prominent women's rights activist and former lawmaker, told local media. "If we want to approach this issue with logic, wisdom and justice, the father must face the punishment of retaliation several times."

She said that passing the law without changing punishment amounted to window dressing and would not offer significant protection for women and children.

Other critics of the current law oppose capital punishment, a minority opinion on a sentence prescribed by the Koran, but argue that, independently, a parent should not receive a lighter sentence for the murder of a child.