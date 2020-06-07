A bitter choice. Fraud allegations. And now second thoughts.

The election was the most contested in decades: Evo Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, was running for a fourth term, facing opposition that viewed him as authoritarian and unwilling to relinquish power.

When the preliminary vote count began on October 20, 2019, tensions mounted. When the count stopped, suddenly and unexplained, then resumed a full day later, it showed that Morales had enough votes to get a victory.

Amid suspected fraud, protests erupted across the country and the international community turned to the Organization of American States, which had been invited to observe the elections, for evaluation.

The organization's statement, which cited "an inexplicable change,quot; that "drastically changes the fate of the elections," raised doubts about the fairness of the vote and fueled a chain of events that changed the history of the South American nation. The opposition took advantage of the demand to intensify the protests, gather international support and expel Mr. Morales from power with military support weeks later.