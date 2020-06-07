A bitter choice. Fraud allegations. And now second thoughts.

The election was the most contested in decades: Evo Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, was running for a fourth term, facing opposition that viewed him as authoritarian and unwilling to relinquish power.
When the preliminary vote count began on October 20, 2019, tensions mounted. When the count stopped, suddenly and unexplained, then resumed a full day later, it showed that Morales had enough votes to get a victory.
Amid suspected fraud, protests erupted across the country and the international community turned to the Organization of American States, which had been invited to observe the elections, for evaluation.
The organization's statement, which cited "an inexplicable change,quot; that "drastically changes the fate of the elections," raised doubts about the fairness of the vote and fueled a chain of events that changed the history of the South American nation. The opposition took advantage of the demand to intensify the protests, gather international support and expel Mr. Morales from power with military support weeks later.
Now, A study by independent researchers, using data obtained by The New York Times from Bolivian electoral authorities, found that the statistical analysis by the Organization of American States was flawed.
The investigators found that the conclusion that Mr. Morales' part of the vote jumped inexplicably in the final ballots was based on incorrect data and inappropriate statistical techniques.
"We carefully examined the statistical evidence from the O.A.S. and found problems with its methods," said Francisco Rodríguez, an economist who teaches Latin American studies at Tulane University. "Once we correct those problems, the O.A.S. results disappear, leaving no statistical evidence of fraud."
Rodríguez studied with Dorothy Kronick, an expert in Latin American politics at the University of Pennsylvania, and Nicolás Idrobo, a doctoral student at the same university, co-author of a textbook on advanced statistical methods. Their study is a working document that has not yet been peer reviewed.
The authors undoubtedly said that their analysis focused only on statistical analysis of the O.A.S.'s voting results, and does not prove that the election was free and fair. In fact, there were many documented problems with voting.
In an attempt to quell the protests that ensued when he claimed victory, Morales called the O.A.S. conduct a "binding,quot; electoral audit.
The resulting 100-page report, released in December, contained evidence of errors, irregularities and "a series of malicious operations,quot; intended to alter the results. These included hidden data servers, tampered voting receipts, and forged signatures, which the organization said prevented it from validating the election results.
The O.A.S. He found evidence of mettle with at least 38,000 votes. Morales claimed absolute victory by a margin of 35,000 votes.
"There was fraud, we just don't know where and how much," said Calla Hullum, a Bolivian expert at the University of Miami who witnessed the election and analyzed the findings of the O.A.S.
"The problem with the O.A.S. report is that they did it very quickly," Hullum said. That shaped the election narrative before the data could be properly analyzed, he said.
That initial claim by the O.A.S. it is specifically what academics are contesting in their study.
Morales' fall paved the way for a far-right provisional government, led by Jeanine Añez, which has yet to fulfill its mandate to oversee new rapid elections. The new government has persecuted supporters of the former president, quelled dissent, and worked to consolidate its grip on power.
Seven months after Mr. Morales's fall, Bolivia does not have an elected government or an official election date.
The O.A.S. He said he supported his statistical analysis because he successfully detected the first initial indications of fraud.
"It is a moot point," said the organization's chief of electoral observations, Gerardo De Icaza, in response to questions posed by the new study. "Statistics do not prove or disprove fraud. Hard evidence like false poll statements and I.T. structures do. And that's what we found."
The organization's initial indictment came just after Bolivia's most disputed elections since the return of democracy in the 1980s. To run for a fourth term, Mr. Morales he subverted the laws, endowed the electoral council with loyalists, and ignored the results of a referendum that prohibited him from seeking reelection.
Claiming that the results of the October elections could not be trusted, some opposition leaders said they would paralyze the country if Morales declared victory.
For their part, Morales' largely indigenous supporters, fearing the return of conservative politicians of European descent who had been the norm in the country before Morales took office in 2006, promised to defend their political gains at all costs. .
The United States Department of State reacted quickly to the O.A.S. statement, accusing election officials of trying to "subvert Bolivian democracy." Carlos Mesa, the main opposition candidate, and Luis Fernando Camacho, one of the main leaders of the protests, cited the organization's claim to justify their calls for street action.
"The O.A.S., as observers, confirmed the doubts that all Bolivians had and the concern that their vote had been violated," Camacho said in a video speech on October 22.
As the protests intensified in the following weeks, Morales began to lose the support of the security forces. A The trickle of government defections turned into a flood.
Morales, visibly haggard, went on national television to offer new elections, but by then it was too late. On the same day, the military asked Mr. Morales to withdraw. He fled into exile soon after.
"The O.A.S. ended up sinking whatever legitimacy the voting results may have had," said Gonzalo Mendieta, a prominent Bolivian columnist.
In its audit of the elections, the organization said it found a "highly improbable trend in the last 5 percent of the count,quot; that pushed Morales above the threshold for an absolute victory, without a second round.
The authors of the new study said they were unable to replicate the O.A.S. using their probable techniques. They said that a sudden change in trend appeared only when they excluded the results of manually processed and late reporting voting booths.
This suggests that the organization used an incorrect data set to reach its conclusion, the researchers said. The difference is significant: the 1,500 excluded late reporting booths account for the bulk of the final votes that the O.A.S. Statistical analysis claims are suspect.
Additionally, academics said the organization used an inappropriate statistical method that artificially created the appearance of a breakdown in the voting trend.
The O.A.S. The consultant who performed his statistical analysis, Professor Irfan Nooruddin of Georgetown University, said the new study misrepresented his work and was wrong. He did not provide details and did not share his methods or data with the study authors, despite repeated requests.
For his part, Mr. De Icaza, with the O.A.S., said that, in general terms, the data from the most recent elections in Bolivia were too flawed to draw significant conclusions.
"You are doing a statistical exercise on forged documents," he said. "The question is not whether the false numbers add up. The question is whether they are false or not, and they are. "
Julie Turkewitz contributed reporting from Bogotá, Colombia.