8 runners react to cancellation of Boston marathon

The Boston Athletic Association announced on May 28 that the 2020 Boston Marathon was canceled, the first in its 124-year history. Registered participants have been offered a full refund and the option to participate in a virtual alternative; run the 26.2-mile distance in their own neighborhoods within a 6-hour time frame between September 7 and 14, and participate in virtual panels and interviews with champions.

Some runners thanked the Boston Athletic Association for being diligent regarding social distancing restrictions with their early announcement of race cancellation. Others were frustrated that a virtual event was not a "real,quot; alternative and were confused about what the ad meant for charity brokers. We asked the runners for their reactions and plans for September. Scroll forward to hear from eight runners about what a canceled marathon means for your training and fundraising.

Responses have been lightly edited for grammar and clarity.

This will be known as the year of the pandemic.

"The course may not be Boston, but the spirit will remain so. Yes, I will run the 124th,quot; virtual "Boston Marathon and will do so to show my support for the history and tradition of the race. When I finish, I will add this experience to my list of stories and memories of the Boston Marathon. This will be known as the year of the pandemic. It is not the way I imagined running my 25th Boston, but I hope to return in the future to enjoy the race again with my fellow runners, the course, fans and the full Boston Marathon experience. I feel terrible for runners for the first time, especially charity number runners and hope they can join future races as well. This year provides meaning for "Boston Strong,quot;, we'll get through it ". – Joe Floyd

Running a virtual marathon will look nothing like the real thing

"I am a charity runner and was very disappointed in the way the marathon was canceled. I was hoping it would be completely canceled after this date, but I was hoping that all registrants would have the option to 'postpone' the next event, as be it 2021 or later. Simply canceling regardless of those who still want to host an in-person event at some point in the future seemed brutal. Running a virtual marathon will look nothing like the real thing and would be a very difficult challenge to take on. I'm taking the time to decide if this is something I want to keep training for instead of taking a break and waiting for Boston 2021 to take place (and somehow get a record for what will now be a process of registration even more competitive) ". – Martin Coster

I'm in!

"I am disappointed by all the first-time runners who are not going to experience the 'real' race: the iconic and challenging race and of course the incredible crowds. That said, I encourage everyone who has trained so hard for the race to stay motivated and stay in shape. Chances are, especially if you're a charity runner, you're in the best shape of your life right now. Let your fitness be your new baseline today. Take advantage and change your life for the better.

As for the execution of the virtual event, I am inside! I had emotionally prepared myself for the cancellation of the physical race and am looking forward to running 26.2 miles in my hometown of Andover, Massachusetts on September 14. I'm thinking of asking friends and neighbors to run a mile with me on the road so I can share some of the experience with them while also working to raise additional money for One Mission, the large charity I run for does whatever it takes to helping children with cancer, and their families, through cancer treatment. "- Dan Mees

It is unfair

"I will not be running on the virtual alternative. I am running in honor of my cousin Vanessa Marcotte, who was killed in an act of violence while walking near her family's home in August 2016. Vanessa graduated from BU and Boston was her favorite city, so it is very important to run the marathon route in his honor.

It is unfair that thousands of runners raised over $ 27 million for small nonprofits in our community, and did not get a bib to run in 2021. The 2020 Charity Runners put our hearts on fundraising. We didn't do this to run 26.2 miles through our neighborhoods. Since the VTM Foundation is a small non-profit organization, we are not guaranteed a bib next year, which means I may not have a chance to apply for Vanessa. She always wanted to run a marathon, and never had a chance. I trained for months to accomplish his goal. "- Caroline Tocci

Why would I want to make my first marathon a solo event?

“The 2020 marathon in April was going to be my first marathon in celebration of my 50th birthday. When they moved it to September, I convinced myself that it would be something special and unique, even if it meant training in the summer heat. He would also be 50 years old. Now that they've switched it to a virtual run, I doubt if they will participate. Why would I want to make my first marathon a solo event? I would also completely miss the "Right at Hereford, Left at Boylston,quot;. Now I wonder if I'll even bother in 2021. Running it for my 51st birthday doesn't have the same symbolic gesture. I was applying for a charity, Michaels Miracles, and right now, I don't know what his plan is for 2021. Will I be invited to participate? Will it be postponed or canceled next year? Many questions. "- Tim Paradiso

2021 here we go

"I am disappointed. I understand and do not disagree. Holding it is virtually no real alternative, perhaps if they had offered this as an alternative in March with one month left in our original training, they might have. However, the marathon training during the hottest part of the summer for a virtual race, for most runners, it most likely won't happen. In my honest opinion, t-shirts are bought, the medal deal, just send them as race mementos you never existed and continues 2021 here we go – Jeff Coccoluto

I ran about 26.2 virtual miles in my hometown

"I had a feeling that this would turn into a virtual race and I think that is the best decision for everyone. I chose to raise money for a charity that I love and that is the important part. I Succeeded On April 20, 2020, I ran about 26.2 virtual miles in my hometown of Medfield with the support of my husband and friends cheering along the remote sidelines. I am not going to run in September, but I wish all runners their proudest race. ” – Beth Rumul

Happy that the decision was made to keep us all safe

"So sad that the race won't happen, but happy that the decision was made to keep us all safe." I am a charity runner who has completed 7 Boston Marathons. I ran in 2013 and was stopped at mile 24 due to the shelling that year. I ran it in 2015. This would have been my ninth Boston Marathon as a charity runner. This year I was applying to South Shore Hospital. As a front-line African American doctor, it meant a lot to me to try to keep my mind and body healthy in case I received COVID-19. Marathon training helps achieve that. Therefore, I will definitely be running the Boston Virtual Marathon on September 14, 2020. ” – Dr. Diana Perry

