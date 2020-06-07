$ 5,000 reward offered for identifying St. Paul arson suspect – Up News Info

The Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) now offers a $ 5,000 reward for positively identifying an alleged arsonist who was seen setting fire to a neighborhood school and several St. Paul businesses during the recent riots. weeks.

"This individual was seen in multiple locations lighting fires in our community, to include at Gordon Parks High School serving disadvantaged youth," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz of ATF St. Paul Field Division.

Anyone with information should contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email [email protected], or submit information anonymously via http://www.ReportIt.com or the app Report It mobile, available on Google Play or Apple App Store.

$ 5,000 reward for information leading to the positive identification / arrest of a man responsible for setting fire to a neighborhood school and various St. Paul businesses. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Investigating with @StPaulFireDept @sppdmn @MnDPS_SFM @FBIMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/oalodq2804 – ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) June 7, 2020

Investigators are also seeking public help to identify several people of concern related to the arson cases at various St. Paul businesses last week.

The Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has provided a complete list of people of interest in this case, click here to view.

Here are more photos of the alleged arsonist: