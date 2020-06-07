44 residents and employees test positive for COVID-19 at an assisted living facility in Arlington – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas () – Thirty residents and 14 employees tested positive for COVID-19 at an assisted living facility in Arlington, officials said Sunday.

The Arlington Fire Department said it dispatched a team to evaluate all Meadowbrook Memory Care Community residents and employees last week after an employee tested positive a week earlier.

Authorities said 59 people tested negative but there were nine tests that are still pending.

There was also at least one death at the facility recently that may be related to COVID-19, authorities said.

"We appreciate the joint effort between Dr. Catherine Colquitt of the TCPH Local Health Authority and Dr. Cynthia Simmons of the City of Arlington Health Authority to review infection control measures at this center and help control this outbreak, "said Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Director of Public Health. "We deeply regret the loss of life and extend our condolences to their families."