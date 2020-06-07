3 killed in drowning in Lake Lewisville this weekend – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LEWISVILLE () – Three people died this weekend in drowning in Lake Lewisville, authorities said.

The first incident occurred Saturday with two men who appeared to be fishing with wading, according to the Texas Game Keeper.

Game Warden said the bodies of those two men were recovered by the Lewisville Fire Department.

On Sunday, authorities said a person had gone swimming in an area near Sneaky Pete & # 39; s and did not surface after sinking.

The victim was eventually found using SONAR and diving teams entered the water to recover, authorities said. The victim was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The identities of the three victims this weekend have yet to be revealed.