20-year-old pregnant woman dies in accident near Lynn-Saugus line

A 20-year-old pregnant Lynn woman died early Saturday morning in a two-car car accident near the Lynn-Saugus line.

Around 12:30 a.m., the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Walnut Street when she is believed to have crossed the median and struck another vehicle that was heading in the opposite direction, according to Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec.

The three people involved were taken to local hospitals and the woman later died there. The driver of the vehicle he was in remains in a Boston hospital in serious condition, Kmiec said. The operator of the other vehicle was treated and released.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing by Lynn and the state police, according to Kmiec. He said it is too early to say what factors may have led to the accident, and that no charges have been filed until Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.