2 suspects arrested in Santa Paula for methamphetamine possession – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A man and a woman were arrested at a Santa Paula traffic stop after police said they found more than 160 grams of methamphetamine in their possession.

The arrest took place on Friday just before 12 p.m. after the pair was detained for a "minor violation of the vehicle code,quot;.

After authorities investigated Jeremie Prado, 39, and Marlene Gómez, 39, a search of the vehicle was conducted.

"A record check was conducted that revealed the terms of the parole search and a parole search," Santa Paula police said in a statement.

According to the authorities, 53.97 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, packaging material and a large amount of cash were found in the vehicle. Both occupants were detained.

Police said Gomez admitted having more methamphetamine hidden in her underwear. An additional 114.9 grams were recovered from his person, leading to a total amount of 168.87 grams of methamphetamine recovered from the scene.

Both suspects, who live in Ventura, were taken to the Ventura County Main Jail on various charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, and expired registration.