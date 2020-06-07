2 men in hospital after rescue from capsized boat in Half Moon Bay – Up News Info San Francisco

HALF MOON BAY (Up News Info SF) – Two men were hospitalized in serious condition Sunday after their boat capsized in the waves near Half Moon Bay State Beach around 2 p.m., Cal Fire reported.

One victim was taken by ambulance and another by helicopter, Cal Fire said.

No other victims were located and no further details were immediately available.

BOAT ACCIDENT: A boat capsized in the waves just below Half Moon Bay State Beach camp. Two men were rushed to the hospital, one by land, one by air. Both were in serious condition. No other victims were located. pic.twitter.com/4u4Phe2Y9X – CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 7, 2020

