2 men in hospital after rescue from capsized boat in Half Moon Bay – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

HALF MOON BAY (Up News Info SF) – Two men were hospitalized in serious condition Sunday after their boat capsized in the waves near Half Moon Bay State Beach around 2 p.m., Cal Fire reported.

One victim was taken by ambulance and another by helicopter, Cal Fire said.

No other victims were located and no further details were immediately available.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR