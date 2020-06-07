17 movie character deaths that totally ruined the movie for people

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The moments that make you want to leave the theater.

WARNING: CONTAINS SIGNIFICANT FILM SPOILERS.

one]

Finnick's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Lionsgate Films

"Why did he have to die? He just got married. He didn't deserve that death. The movie bored me a little after we lost him."

—Eleanorpalmer

"He was an amazing character with an amazing bow and he had a wife and baby at home. He was always my favorite in books and movies, and his death was unnecessary!"

"Whatever happened to the cow

2]

Rachel in The dark knight

Pictures of Warner Bros.

"She was the character I was most emotionally attached to, and you could see how much she inspired and cared about the people around her. No matter how many times I watch the movie, it always tears me up."

—Tigresssss13

3]

Loki in Avengers: Infinity War

Wonderful

"It is one of the poorest and most illogical writings in the entire MCU. I'm not even a fan of Loki, it was just a terrible script."

—Emmam48a39c849

4]

Black widow in Avengers Endgame

Wonderful

"The rest of the movie was definitely missing something. Especially on the scene with all the female characters, and the first Marvel woman wasn't there."

—Isatom

5]

Tadashi in Big Hero 6

Disney

"Apart from Baymax, Tadashi was the only other character that I enjoyed, and it made me invest less in the movie."

—Light heart16

6]

Donna in OMG! Here we go again

Universal tables

"My friends took me to a version to sing and I didn't know much about the plot, other than that it contained a lot of flashbacks. When the movie reveals that Donna is dead, she mortified me. I cried over almost every movie. As for singing? Could they go themselves. "

—Liliru83

7]

Bill Murray in Zombieland

Launch of Sony Pictures

"That gut reaction was unexpected and it still haunts me. I stopped looking and never saw the end. Who cares about a world without Bill Murray?"

—Jtothez

8]

The cat in The shape of the water

Fox Searchlight Screenshots

"I wasn't expecting it at all. I thought I was going to see a fantasy romance, but that scene was like something out of a horror movie. I almost lost my cat shortly before and that only made it worse. It was like I flipped the switch and I instantly lost interest in the rest of the movie. "

—Eclipsecat14

9]

Six in 6 underground

Netflix

"I saw the beginning of 6 underground and lost interest immediately after the death of Dave Franco's character. It was so sudden and brutal for such an amazing actor. Loss of a talent. "

—Abbeyy47fce0c28

10]

General Hux in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Walt disney studios
Films

"As soon as Hux died, I wanted to get out. I knew it was coming, but I thought I would get a better arc in history than that. They made it so dirty."

—Generalhux

eleven]

Kylo Ren / Ben Solo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Walt disney studios
Films

"It happens so close to the end, but it was so anticlimactic that it invalidated the sacrifices of the characters from the original trilogy. It just felt like a cheap replay of the end of Return of the Jedi. I didn't care how the rest of the movie ended after that. "

—Knaughton92

12]

Mako Mori in Pacific Rim: Uprising

Universal tables

"I was so excited for the sequel because the original movie is amazing, and Mako was my favorite character. I was more than furious when I found out that she was killed in Lifting. At least I found out before I could actually see the movie, so I didn't end up wasting my time. "

—Jvinvincent

13]

Rosie in Jojo Rabbit

Fox Searchlight Screenshots

"I had to go and cry in bed. I only watch that movie until he finds his mother dead, then I make up my own ending."

—Tomhollandmyhusband

14]

Mystique in Dark fenix

20th Century Fox

"I couldn't care less about the ending once Mystique was killed. That was not the way to kill such an iconic character. Her death made no sense. She should have died in a more iconic way. Instead, it seems like she was wasted because of to a bad story. "

—Itspena14

sixteen.

Duke in AMERICAN SOLDIER. Joe: retaliation

Paramount pictures

"Channing Tatum played the protagonist in AMERICAN SOLDIER. Joe: the rise of the cobra, and they killed him in the sequel to replace him with The Rock. "

—Mshaik

17]

Howard in Uncut Gems

A24

"I know it's at the end of the movie, but I had my hands on my face for about 10 minutes afterward. I can't say if I love this movie, or if the ending ruined everything."

—Lbpowell

TV and cinema

Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR