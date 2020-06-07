13 Reasons to Kill Eva: Why TV Adaptations Should Stop Going Beyond the Book

northor before I had Normal people broke the BBC Three broadcast record that people desperately clamored for a second series. It doesn't matter that the show, based on Sally Rooney's ubiquitous novel, has run out of source material. Director Lenny Abrahamson told the Radio times that "seeing where they are (Marianne and Connell) in 10 years" would be "good". Producer Ed Guiney told Hollywood reporter that more episodes could be broadcast "in the future".

It wouldn't be the first time that a series jumps beyond the limit of its original literary pages: Sherlock, The Walking Dead, Big Little Lies and House of cards he did it too AND 13 reasons why, who has returned to Netflix for a fourth and final season, is one of the most egregious examples. Based on the Jay Asher novel, the controversial first season of the show faced criticism for a graphic suicide scene. Two years later, after a study suggested a possible link between a spike in teen suicide and the show's popularity, the scene was dropped.

And yet, it has continued for three seasons beyond the book, each more violent than the last. While the show's emphasis on consent is commendable, its brutality checklist, including rape and an almost mass shooting, is treated with callousness and sensationalism, designed for nothing more than to keep viewers hooked.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

13 reasons why he is not alone in creating a precedent for violence that is completed with each season. The second season of The Maid's Tale, who refused to be restricted by Margaret Atwood's 1985 feminist dystopian novel, has been described as "porn of unnecessary torture" by journalist Rebecca Reid. As critic Tod van der Werff points out: "You can see the wheels turning where they need to keep running." Gilead's heartbreaking outrage, as director Mike Barker points out, is directly influenced by current and historical events. But the great misery of the show's second season fits a disturbing trend toward glorifying violence against women for the sake of seeing figures.

read more

Going beyond the book also carries a risk to the narrative structure. Drink Killing Eva. Adapted from Luke Jennings Code name VillanelleThe show has never been strictly faithful to the book, changing the backstory of its antihero and inventing new characters (including Carolyn, Kenny, and Bill). Her departure from the book, under the instruction of writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, initially made it the most eclectic female-led thriller on television. But in the middle of its third season, it hasn't maintained the level of intrigue, freshness, and humor it started with. The plot wanders without clear direction, explores too many possibilities and situations, and leads many viewers to express their disappointment.

I'm not fine with this, from the Charles Forsman comic, also modifies its ending to make room for a second season. The Netflix series, about a distressed teenager with telekinetic powers, adds an additional plot that involves an elusive shadowy man to guide us to the next season, making the comic and showing two very separate entities. Although perhaps this decision was the best: in the Forsman comic, its protagonist Syd dies by suicide in the end. By altering the graphic ending, for which Forsman was criticized, the series avoids making the same mistake as 13 reasons why.

According to the BBC, the second season of a show is usually nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding drama series, but in subsequent seasons the probability decreases. Countless literary adaptations, from The Walking Dead to game of ThronesThey have started with favorable criticism only to plummet towards critical rebuke. game of Thrones it was about to counter the trend of the Emmys, but after it beat out its author George RR Martin (still rushing to work on his sixth book in the series), things quickly went downhill. So why are the creators of these adaptations rushing past their expiration date?

Perhaps successful shows are unwilling to let their audience go. In serialization, too many committed viewers are unlikely to lose, even if the standard drops. Perhaps over-serialization also shows an aversion to taking risks: when producers and platforms know that a series is being sold, it's easier to stretch it to the breaking point than to create something new. When it comes to book adaptations, especially best-selling novels like Normal people and Celeste Ng Little fires everywhere (Now on Amazon Prime Video), the televised version already has an aligned audience.

The shows rarely meet the standard of their early seasons. Television can be a brilliant format for delving into character and setting, but when novels meet television, the commercial instinct is to hold onto those characters, often exhausting their potential.

Rooney's book Normal people It is so moving precisely because it is a short snapshot of two young lives. This would inevitably be lost in serialization. Sometimes like Little fires everywhere Showrunner Liz Tegalaar put it, it is better to end a series "where it ends".