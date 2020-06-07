10-day photos show Colorado's reaction to George Floyd's death

Thousands of people have flooded Denver's streets and parks to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Floyd, a black man, was killed on May 25 after Officer Derek Chauvin, a white man, held his knee on the back of Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 45 seconds. Floyd's death was captured in a video that quickly went viral.

Outraged protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis. They were quickly followed by demonstrations in communities across the country, including Denver, which has seen marches, rallies, peaceful protests and violent police interactions.

Up News Info staff has been there every day to document the protests in our community. You can also visit individual galleries for each day's coverage by clicking on the dates below.