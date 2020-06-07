10-day photos show Colorado's reaction to George Floyd's death

Thousands of people have flooded Denver's streets and parks to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Floyd, a black man, was killed on May 25 after Officer Derek Chauvin, a white man, held his knee on the back of Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 45 seconds. Floyd's death was captured in a video that quickly went viral.
Outraged protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis. They were quickly followed by demonstrations in communities across the country, including Denver, which has seen marches, rallies, peaceful protests and violent police interactions.
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
A protester lies on the street after Denver police officers fired peppercorns at protesters outside the Capitol in Denver on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Protesters marched through downtown Denver demanding justice for George Floyd, a man who died May 25 at the hands of the Minneapolis Police.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Hundreds of protesters gather at Civic Center Park in downtown Denver for the second day of protests after George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Protesters spray paint a Civil War Monument outside the Capitol in Denver on the second day of protests to protest the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on 25 may. The day's march followed an afternoon where police deployed tear gas, peppercorns, and made arrests while trying to divide the crowd.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
A person pushes a fence outside the Ralph Carr Judicial Center during a protest at the death of George Floyd on Friday. What started as a peaceful march intensified, with police firing tear gas and other crowd control devices at protesters for the second day in a row.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Kana Abera, 17, of Denver, is covered in tear gas while she and others protest Friday over the death of George Floyd. Abera sat on the nearby sidewalk to recover after being hit with gas deployed by the Denver police.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Protesters help a woman who was covered in tear gas deployed by Denver police during a rally protesting the death of George Floyd.
Andy Cross, Up News Info
Conrad Blaylock works to close windows in the Ralph Carr Colorado Judicial Center building on May 30, 2020. Many windows were smashed and graffiti sprayed throughout the building during protests Friday night after the Minneapolis man was killed. George Floyd by the police there.
AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info
Protesters line up against police in downtown Denver on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Andy Cross, Up News Info
Police move on protesters on Saturday.
Andy Cross, Up News Info
Protesters flee law enforcement officers firing non-lethal rounds at them near Civic Center Park in downtown Denver on Saturday during the third day of protests after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info
A man was injured after police threw a bullet at his face in downtown Denver on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Saturday marked the third consecutive day of protests in response to the murder of the Minneapolis man, George Floyd, by the police there.
Andy Cross, Up News Info
Protesters turn to a fellow protester who was shot with a projectile by Denver police at Civic Center Park during the Saturday rally.
AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info
Alex Woods stands with dried milk on his face from a spray after police sprayed him with pepper during Saturday's protest.
AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info
A protester stands in a police gas cloud in downtown Denver on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Thousands of people gathered to protest as police enforced 8 p.m. curfew throughout the city. As the officers advanced, protesters began throwing objects while officers returned non-lethal fire to the crowd.
Andy Cross, Up News Info
A Molotov cocktail burns after being thrown at Denver police officers as they tried to fend off protesters in the center on Saturday night.
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
Defying a curfew order, a group raised their hands in protest near the Denver Capitol on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Melissa Grant, husband JC Culwell and their two sons Dayson, ages 4 and 20 months, Wyatt clean up around downtown Denver on Sunday, May 31, 2020, after three days of protests in response to the murder of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info
Protesters gather on the western steps of the Capitol in Denver on Sunday during the fourth day of the demonstration after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 25. After previous days of conflict between protesters and law enforcement, officers fired non-lethal weapons at crowds, Sunday night was noticeably less chaotic. At 8 p.m., when the city-wide curfew took effect, protesters largely dispersed after police did not move on the crowds.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Photographs and names of black people whose murders have outraged and mobilized protests are exposed on Sunday.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Protesters fired fireworks into the air outside the Capitol in Denver on Sunday.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
A man holds a brick in his hand during a protest Sunday in Denver. Protesters and police clashed again Sunday, the fourth day of protests in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Police move down Colfax Avenue during a protest for the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Denver.
AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info
Jovan Brock leans back at the Denver Civil War Memorial on Capitol Hill as he and a few remaining protesters stood in the building after crowds dispersed as they passed the curfew during the Sunday rally.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen marches with protesters on the fifth day of protests in Denver on June 1, 2020, in response to the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police. All previous nights of protests had ended with protesters in conflict with the police.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Protesters stand on top of their cars as they drive down Colfax Avenue in Denver on Monday, June 1, 2020.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
A woman dances on the street in an emotional moment at the Monday rally in response to the police murder of George Floyd in Denver on June 1, 2020.
AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info
Protesters sit together on Broadway after marching through the Five Points neighborhood during a rally honoring the lives of blacks on Monday, June 1, 2020. Monday drew large crowds to downtown Denver during the day and In the evening, with many young members of The Black Community, he talks about issues ranging from victims of police violence to the empowerment of black people across the country.
AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info
A hand rises cheerfully in the air after a large crowd marches to the Five Points neighborhood and back to the Capitol in downtown Denver during a rally in honor of black lives on Monday, June 1, 2020. The event was highlighted by tones of positivity. and peaceful demonstration throughout the day.
AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info
Julius Philpot, who holds a master's degree from Colorado State University, raises his hands as he leads protesters to the Colorado State Capitol before speaking to the masses about racial injustice to blacks and their fellow mates of color, while urging white allies to think about their actions. and efforts to help bring about real change in America's race relations on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Habib, who declined to give his last name, supports his 8-month-old son Kareem as they attend a protest in Denver over the death of George Floyd on June 2, 2020.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
A protester joins others outside the Colorado State Capitol during another day of protesting the death of George Floyd on June 2, 2020 in Denver.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Protesters stop marching and sit in the middle of 20th Street for a nine-minute moment of silence for George Floyd on June 2, 2020 in Denver.
AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info
People sit on the walls as they watch speakers during a peaceful gathering focused on unity, love, community, respect and understanding at the Civic Center Park amphitheater in Denver on Wednesday June 3, 2020.
AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info
Sage Wilson, center, raises his head to the sky as the crowd unites hand in hand to celebrate the union during a gathering focused on unity, love, community, respect and understanding at Civic Center Park in Denver on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Thousands of people showed up when the speakers took the stage with passionate speeches that sometimes turned into debates in which men and women spoke and listened to each other while the masses watched.
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
Amias Anderson, left, 6, hugs 14-year-old Tavien Woods after Anderson gave a speech to the crowd at Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
DENVER, CO – June 4: Protesters march from Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday June 4, 2020. George Floyd's death last week after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes sparked a wave of protests and calls. for police reform across the country. (Photo by Hyoung Chang / Up News Info)
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
Dayvion Crowe, 14, raises his fist in the air as vehicles move in a caravan during a "Defend Black Life Car Rally,quot; that departed from the Shorter Community AME Church in Denver on Thursday, June 4, 2020. The Car caravan was organized by Black Vive Matter 5280 to help people protest while maintaining social distance.
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
Two people stand with their hands together as they join hundreds of protesters during a solidarity demonstration with the Black Lives Matter movement in Denver on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
Players and coaches from the Denver Broncos lead the George Floyd Rally in downtown Denver, Colorado on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
Hundreds of people join in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Denver on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
Jay Marshall joins hundreds of people as they march together calling for racial justice in Denver on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
As evening falls, hundreds of people continue marching together in Cheeseman Park calling for racial justice on Friday, June 5, 2020. Large crowds continue to gather in the evenings in downtown Denver and across the country, calling for better police accountability and protesting the deaths. of black people at the hands of the police.
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
AURORA, CO – June 6: Carolyn Miller and hundreds of protesters raise their fists for the George Floyd Rally at the Aurora Municipal Center in Aurora, Colorado on Saturday. June 6, 2020. (Photo by Hyoung Chang / Up News Info)
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
Thomas Juniel, right, and his girlfriend April Young and hundreds of protesters gather for the George Floyd Rally at the Aurora Municipal Center in Aurora, Colorado, on Saturday. June 6, 2020. (Photo by Hyoung Chang / Up News Info)
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
Hundreds of protesters gather for Elijah McClain at the Aurora Municipal Center in Aurora, Colorado on Saturday. June 6, 2020.