1 killed in collision on I-495 in Methuen, soldiers say

METHUEN, Massachusetts (AP) – Massachusetts state police are investigating a collision on Interstate 495 that claimed the life of a motorist who was ejected from her vehicle.

A 31-year-old woman from Worcester died after being flown by medical helicopter to Lawrence General Hospital on Saturday morning, state police said. The other driver, a 40-year-old Lawrence woman, was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries, the soldiers said.

A preliminary investigation suggested the driver who died was crossing several lanes when his vehicle collided with the other, causing both to overturn, state police said. Both vehicles stopped face down, one on a railing and one in the median.

The accident remained under investigation on Sunday. State police did not immediately reveal identities.