Wineries Welcome Go-Ahead to reopen tasting rooms with restrictions – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA HELENA (KPIX) – On Friday, Governor Newsom issued orders to allow wine tasting to resume in California, but even though Napa Valley wineries awaited the news, it still surprised many.

The V Sattui winery in St. Helena is one of the few wineries authorized by law to sell food, so they have been using their outdoor picnic area to attract business. When the directive was issued on Friday, they were able to mobilize about 30 employees to the tasting room.

"We sell 100 percent of our wine, either here at the winery or online," V Sattui Winery President Tom Davies told KPIX. "Therefore, our ability to make tastings is essential for the success of our winery … we are very happy."

Tasting is by reservation only to keep numbers low. Plastic shields separate tasters from spouts. Inside and out they are constantly disinfected.

The new protocols allow only about 20 percent of previously allowed visitors within a tasting area.

"We are going to have tastings in the patio, we are going to buy a tent to do tastings. We are going to extend things as best we can but, for today, we had to continue with what we had …" Davies said.

The same is true at the Chimney Rock winery north of Napa. The indoor tasting room is closed and tastings are only held in the courtyard with guests at the tables where the glasses have already been filled. It is only the first day, but customers are not complaining.

"I can get used to this!" Wine taster Jeff Conforti said with a smile.

"I think social distancing, safety and health protocols will be here to stay," said Michelle Perry, who manages direct consumer sales at Chimney Rock. "We are anticipating going back to where we were, in no way going back."

Napa wine merchants have done well during the shutdown, with online sales doubling and even tripling in the past three months, but wine lovers want the experience, too, especially as a way to unpack.

"It is really important to have a balance in life and not just watch television all day and see the tragedy that is happening in the world," said David Clark, who lives in San Mateo.

The wineries will reopen at different times and with different protocols. The Winemaker's Association recommends that customers visit a winery's website before planning a tasting tour.