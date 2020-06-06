Whoopi Goldberg lends his voice to the animated short film on the climate crisis

WENN

Speaking of & # 39; the gigantic change & # 39 ;, co-director George Lewin remembers being shocked when the Hollywood legend agreed to participate in the three-minute film.

Whoopi Goldberg He has partnered with Extinction Rebellion activists in a new short film intended to help combat the climate crisis.

The Hollywood legend voiced "The Gigantic Change," a three-minute animated film about the dangers of climate change, in honor of World Environment Day on Friday, June 5.

George Lewin, who co-directed the short with Nicola Jane Francis, was surprised when Whoopi, a former UNICEF goodwill ambassador and one of 15 people in history who joined the EGOT club by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony award, agreed to participate in the film.

"His (Goldberg's) iconic voice (would bring) a perfect sense of seriousness to acting," director Lewin told Variety. "Plus, she's outspoken on environmental issues and has the potential to inspire many of her followers to take action. So we sent the script to her agent, and she quickly returned saying 'I'm in'. I didn't. we could believe. "

Whoopi voices a grandmother from the future who reads a story about how humans cleaned up the planet to rescue humans and other species from the devastating effects of the climate crisis.

The movie can be viewed at TheGiganticChange.com.