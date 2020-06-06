WHO now says everyone should wear a mask when social distancing is not possible – BGR

The World Health Organization released an updated guide on the use of face masks to combat the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

The organization now says that when social distancing is not possible outside the home, we should all wear a face mask in public.

Additionally, the organization now says that people over the age of 60, as well as the medically vulnerable, should wear not only a face mask but also a medical mask outside.

Anyone who is honest with himself will have to admit that the guidance and messages about wearing face masks as the coronavirus pandemic has dragged on have been, say, less than ideal.

There was a short period of time, for example, when some health officials said not to worry about it, since masks are not a foolproof way to protect yourself against the virus. Now? Most states (although there are, frustratingly, a few exceptions) have some sort of guideline to encourage citizens to use face shields to slow the spread of the disease, now that they have a more refined understanding of how masks work: you mask protects me from you, in other words, and vice versa. Accordingly, the World Health Organization released an updated guide to facial masks on Friday, and the health agency now advises that anyone living in an area where the coronavirus community is spreading should wear a face mask every time you are away from home. and when social distancing is not possible.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added, during the organization's press conference on Friday, that people over the age of 60, as well as anyone with an underlying medical condition, should wear not just a face mask, but also a medical mask when they cannot socially distance. The WHO had previously recommended that only healthcare workers, people sick with COVID-19 and their caregivers wear masks.

Part of the reason why the wearing of masks and the messages around him are so nuanced is because, as noted above, the mask he wears does not protect him as much as those around him. "The masks alone will not protect you from COVID-19," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reminded journalists during the briefing on Friday. For some people, wearing a mask also seems to translate into feeling protected enough for them not to have to take other steps, although masks are supposed to be part of a regimen that includes social distancing and frequent handwashing.

However, anecdotally, I am a little concerned. The longer this pandemic lasts, the more it seems that the hardest enemy we have to fight with is simply human nature. In other words, the longer this lasts, and the longer it lasts without you contracting the virus, adherence to a face mask appears to follow an inverse pattern. Well, it's been around for so long, and I still haven't contracted the virus. I'll probably be fine, it seems to be the easy thinking pattern to fall into. Since I've been shopping at the supermarket in the past few days, I've also been surprised that many more people seem to give up on masks in public.

So perhaps the new orientation of WHO cannot come too soon. "We are advising governments to encourage the general public to wear a mask. And we specified a cloth mask, that is, a non-medical mask, "said WHO chief technical expert on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, about the updated guidance in a new interview.

"We have new research findings. We now have evidence that if this is done correctly it can provide a barrier … to potentially infectious droplets. "

The World Health Organization released a new guideline on coronavirus face masks on Friday. Image Source: YURI KOCHETKOV / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock