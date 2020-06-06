White House, Pentagon tensions near breaking point

Friction in this relationship, historically, is not unusual. But in recent days, and for the second time in Trump's term, he has raised the possibility of high-level resignations and the risk of lasting damage to the military's reputation.

Calm may return, both in the crisis over Floyd's death and in the anguish of Pentagon leaders over Trump's threats to use federal troops to stifle protesters.

But it could leave a residue of resentment and unease at this president's approach to the military, whose leaders appreciate his push for bigger budgets, but are irritated at being seen as political tools.

The crux of the problem is that Trump sees no restriction on his authority to use what he calls the "unlimited power,quot; of the military, even against American citizens if he deems it necessary.

Military leaders generally have a very different opinion. They believe that active duty troops, trained to hunt down and kill an enemy, should be used to enforce the law only in the most extreme emergency, such as an attempted royal rebellion. That limit exists, they argue, to maintain public confidence.

Vincent K. Brooks, a recently retired four-star Army general, says this "sacred trust,quot; has been violated by Trump's threat to send active-duty troops for law enforcement in states where he believes a governor is not It has been tough enough against the protesters. .

"It is a confidence that the military, especially the military on active duty – & # 39; the regulars & # 39; – who possess great physical power and have many levers that could end freedom in our society and could close our government They would never, never apply that power to internal political ends, "Mr. Brooks wrote in an essay for the Belfer Center at Harvard University, where he is a principal investigator.

Even beyond the possibility of using active-duty forces, the presence of National Guard troops on the streets of the nation's capital has drawn criticism, particularly after a Guard helicopter has been misused to intimidate protesters.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper revealed his regret for having accompanied Trump to an opportunity to take a presidential photo in front of a church near the White House.

He said he didn't see it coming, a blind spot that cost him in the eyes of critics who saw a supposedly apolitical Pentagon chief who implicitly supports a political agenda.

Esper, two days later, risked Trump's anger when he appeared before journalists at the Pentagon to declare his opposition to Trump by invoking the two-century-old Insurrection Act.

That law allows a president to use the military "as he sees fit,quot; when "illegal obstructions … or rebellion against the authority of the United States,quot; make it impractical to enforce US law in any state by means normal.

Esper said clearly that he did not see the need for such an extreme measure, a clear counterpoint to Trump's threat to use force.

Almost immediately, news came from the White House that Trump was unhappy with his defense secretary, who often mentions his own military credentials as a West Point graduate and veteran of the 1991 Gulf War in Iraq.

On Saturday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump "continues to trust,quot; Esper.

"Secretary Esper has been instrumental in securing the streets of our nation and ensuring that Americans have peace and confidence in the security of their places of business, places of worship and their homes," he said.

After a night of sometimes violent protests in Washington last Sunday, Esper led several active-duty units, including a military police battalion, to bases outside the nation's capital.

He never called them into action and he may have thought that positioning them near the capital would give him more time to dissuade Trump from resorting to the Insurrection Act.

On Friday, authorities said the last of those active duty units was being sent back home.

Trump lost his first defense secretary, retired Marine General Jim Mattis, to a backlog of complaints, and it took an unusually long time to replace him.

For half a year after Mattis resigned in December 2018, the Pentagon was led by interim defense secretaries, three in succession, the longest period of interim leadership in Pentagon history, before Esper took office last July. .

Calling himself "angry and horrified," Mattis wrote in an essay for The Atlantic that maintaining law and order in times of civil unrest is the duty of state and local civil authorities who better understand and are accountable to their communities.

"Militarizing our response, as we saw in Washington, D.C., establishes a conflict, a false conflict, between military and civil society," wrote Mattis.

Concern among Pentagon leaders is reflected in the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, who privately communicated with members of Congress in recent days to discuss concerns about the use of the military in American streets.

Police had forcibly pushed peaceful protesters out of the way just before Trump and his entourage made their way to the St. John's Episcopal Church in the plaza, where Trump raised a Bible.

Esper made matters worse by saying, in a conference call earlier that day with governors, that they should use their National Guard troops to dominate the "battle space," a term widely interpreted by critics suggesting that street protesters they should be treated as enemies of the battlefield.

Esper later said it was a poor choice of words.

"The United States is not a 'battle space'," former Defense Secretary William J. Perry said in a statement.