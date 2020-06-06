What the Apple Password Manager Resources project means for iPhone, iPad users – Latest news

San Francisco: In an attempt to help developers create stronger passwords for their users, Apple has created a new open source project called Password Manager Resources.

Available on the open source GitHub repository, the project would help password manager developers collaborate to create strong passwords that are compatible with popular websites, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Password Manager Resources' open source project enables developers to integrate the specific website requirements used by iCloud Keychain's password manager to generate strong and unique passwords.

The project also contains collections of websites known to share a login system, links to website pages where users change passwords, and more.

The Password Manager Resource Initiative is one of several Apple open source projects.

Apple is collecting data on site-specific password rules and allowing developers to integrate this data into their own applications.

"Every time a password manager generates a password that is not really supported by a website, a person not only has a bad experience, but a reason to be tempted to create their own password," the company said.

Apple is also encouraging developers to incorporate data and other project resources into their own applications.

