What does the new data tell us about recovered COVID patients?

For the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, Massachusetts public health officials this week released data showing that 78,108 people have recovered from the contagious disease.

The figure, included in the weekly report of the Department of Public Health, is significant compared to the total number of registered cases, 97,964, the statistic of when the data was published on Wednesday.

Authorities say the more than 78,000 people have been released from isolation. Another 12,844 people remain isolated.

"People who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are no longer in isolation are considered to be recovered for the purposes of this report," the report says.

According to DPH, officials consider the cases that are no longer isolated to be people released after 21 days of illness or 21 days after the date of their test.

While the number of "recovered,quot; patients may be welcome information for those curious, officials say the metric is simply proof of what has been assumed during the course of the pandemic: that most patients recover and are released.

“We have known for a long time that most people with COVID-19 are successfully hospitalized and released from isolation within a few weeks. These numbers are simply evidence that this is true in Massachusetts, ”Catherine Epidemiologist, a state epidemiologist, told Boston.com in a statement. "It is a reassuring measure of the effects of COVID-19, that most people who test positive recover."

Dr. Helen Jenkins, an epidemiologist at Boston University, said the number would be more illuminating, and that it would potentially offer a glimpse of how many people may have immunity, if experts knew the true total of the number of people who contracted the coronavirus.

Many people who got sick were never examined, and therefore their cases were never recorded, he said.

And with that caveat, as well as the fact that the duration and severity of illness can vary between patients, Jenkins said the statistic as measured by DPH is not as informative as other metics experts note, such as the amount of people who were hospitalized and discharged compared to the number currently admitted.

"The reality is that many more people than that have improved," Jenkins said in an interview.

As of Friday, DPH reported 102,557 confirmed and probable total cases of COVID-19 and 7,235 related deaths in Massachusetts.

As the state prepares for Phase 2 of Governor Charlie Baker's gradual reopening plan, Brown said, "The most important reopening metric that measures the disease will continue to be case counts, hospitalization due to COVID-19 and The deaths,quot;.

Baker has said that each phase would last at least three weeks, and the phases would only advance if officials see encouraging trends in the positive test rate, death rate, and hospitalization rate, as well as progress in preparing the system. healthcare, testing capacity and contract tracking capabilities.

Phase 2 could start on Monday at the earliest. Baker is slated to announce Saturday when the phase will begin.

"The reopening has to be very cautious and very staggered," said Jenkins. "You have to keep an eye on the numbers."

