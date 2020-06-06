What channel is IndyCar on today? TV schedule, Texas race start time

After a delay of almost four months amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NTT IndyCar series will finally be able to start its 2020 season tonight. And IndyCar's modified 2020 schedule will kick off with a primetime race on a television channel that will allow the widest audience on a track that tends to produce exciting races.
It wasn't intended to be the first race of the season, but the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway will run on Saturday night on its originally scheduled date, albeit without fan attendance. The start time for Saturday's race in Texas is 8 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast live on the NBC cable network.
MORE: Watch Today's IndyCar Race Live on fuboTV (7-day free trial)
This will be the 24th consecutive year that IndyCar has raced the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth, Texas, but it is the first time that the race has served to open the series. As for the TV channel, the race moved to NBC from its originally scheduled window on NBCSN, marking IndyCar's first primetime broadcast television show since 2013.
"The United States needs live sports, and they will not believe what they see when the Genesys 300 breaks into their living rooms on television from Texas," said Eddie Gossage, president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway. "One of the world's largest sporting events, the Indy 500, has been postponed until August by the coronavirus, so all of that accumulated energy, anticipation, frustrations, and anxiety will hit through the drivers nervous system. So Overall, the Genesys 300 results in a 220 mph photo finish. "
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IndyCar will run a condensed schedule in Texas with practice, qualification and the race, all the same day. To accommodate the schedule, the duration of the race in Texas has been adjusted to 200 laps instead of the 248 laps previously announced.
Below is how to watch Saturday's IndyCar race in Texas, including the TV channel and live streaming options.
What channel is IndyCar's career on today?
- Race: Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway
- Date: Saturday June 6
- television channel: NBC
- Live broadcast: NBC Sports Gold | fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Although the race itself will air live on the NBC cable network starting at 8 p.m. ET, Practice (1 p.m. ET) and Qualification (5 p.m. ET) sessions earlier in the day will be shown on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN, respectively.
Of the 14 races on IndyCar's modified schedule for 2020, eight are expected to show on NBC, and the others are slated to air on NBCSN.
Below are the top 40 TV markets in the United States and the local NBC affiliate for each.
|Market
|NBC (digital) television channel
|NY
|4 (36)
|the Angels
|4 (36)
|Chicago
|5 (29)
|Philadelphia
|10 (34)
|Dallas-Ft. Value
|5 (24)
|San Francisco / Bay Area
|11 (12)
|Washington DC.
|4 (48)
|Houston
|2 (35)
|Boston
|15 (43)
|Atlanta
|11 (10)
|Phoenix
|12 (12)
|Tampa / St. Petersburg
|8 (7)
|Seattle
|5 (48)
|Detroit
|4 (45)
|Minneapolis-St. Paul
|11 (11)
|Miami
|6 (31)
|Denver
|9 (9)
|Orlando
|2 (11)
|Cleveland
|3 (17)
|Sacrament
|3 (35)
|Charlotte
|36 (22)
|Portland
|8 (8)
|St. Louis
|5 (35)
|Pittsburgh
|11 (23)
|Baltimore
|11 (11)
|Raleigh-Durham
|5 (48)
|Nashville
|4 (10)
|San Diego
|39 (40)
|Salt Lake City
|5 (38)
|Saint Anthony
|3 (16)
|kansas city
|41 (36)
|Colon
|4 (14)
|Milwaukee
|4 (28)
|Cincinnati
|5 (35)
|Las Vegas
|3 (22)
|Jacksonville
|12 (13)
|Oklahoma City
|4 (27)
|New Orleans
|6 (43)
|Memphis
|5 (5)
|Buffalo
|2 (33)
NBC Sports' leading IndyCar broadcast team Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and Paul Tracy (analyst) will convene Saturday night's race in Texas.
What time does IndyCar's career start today?
- Date: Saturday June 6
- Start time: 8 p.m. ET
While Saturday's IndyCar race doesn't start until 8 p.m. ET, there will be two live action performances on the track earlier in the day. A two-hour practice session, which can be streamed live on NBC Sports Gold, is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET. A couple of hours later, a one-hour qualifying session will begin at 5 p.m. ET. The rating will be broadcast live on NBCSN.
Additionally, NBCSN will air the pre-race show for tonight's race starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The network will also carry the post-race show at the conclusion of the Genesys 300.
Below is the full TV schedule for IndyCar events on Saturday in Texas.
|Event
|Hour
|television channel
|Practice
|1 pm. ET
|N / A
|Qualification
|5 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|Pre-race show
|7:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|Race
|8 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Post race show
|TBD
|NBCSN
IndyCar Live Stream for Texas Race
For those who don't have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five main OTT TV streaming options that stream NBC: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and fuboTV offer free trial options.
Below are links to each.
For those who have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, IndyCar races in 2020 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app with authentication .
All IndyCar 2020 races and practice / qualifying sessions can also be streamed live on the NBC Sports Gold IndyCar Pass for $ 54.99 a year.
IndyCar 2020 Calendar
IndyCar's updated 2020 schedule launched on May 21 with the season start previously announced for June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.
The full schedule is shown below (information from TV via NBC Sports):
|Date
|Start time
|Race
|Track (track type)
|television channel
|June 6th
|8 p.m. ET
|Genesys 300
|Texas Motor Speedway (oval)
|NBC
|July 4th
|12:15 p.m. ET
|GMR Grand Prix
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)
|NBC
|July 11
|12:50 p.m. ET
|REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1
|Road America (road course)
|NBC
|12th of July
|12:50 p.m. ET
|REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 2
|Road America (road course)
|NBC
|July 17th
|9 p.m. ET
|Iowa Speedway Race 1
|Iowa Speedway (oval)
|TBD
|July 18
|9 p.m. ET
|Iowa 300
|Iowa Speedway (oval)
|NBCSN
|August 9
|12:45 p.m. ET
|Honda Indy 200 in Mid-Ohio
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|NBC
|August 23rd
|1 pm. ET
|Indy 500
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval)
|NBC
|August 30th
|3 p.m. ET
|Bommarito Automotive Group 500
|World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (oval)
|NBCSN
|September 13th
|3:40 p.m. ET
|Portland Grand Prix
|Portland International Raceway (route circuit)
|NBC
|September 19th
|3:25 p.m. ET
|Firestone Grand Prix de Monterey Race 1
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (route circuit)
|TBD
|September 20
|3:25 p.m. ET
|Firestone Grand Prix de Monterey Race 2
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (route circuit)
|NBC
|October 3
|3:50 p.m. ET
|IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)
|TBD
|October 25
|3:30 pm. ET
|Firestone Grand Prix of Saint Petersburg
|The streets of St. Petersburg (street map)
|TBD