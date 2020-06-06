What channel is IndyCar on today? TV schedule, Texas race start time

After a delay of almost four months amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NTT IndyCar series will finally be able to start its 2020 season tonight. And IndyCar's modified 2020 schedule will kick off with a primetime race on a television channel that will allow the widest audience on a track that tends to produce exciting races.

It wasn't intended to be the first race of the season, but the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway will run on Saturday night on its originally scheduled date, albeit without fan attendance. The start time for Saturday's race in Texas is 8 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast live on the NBC cable network.

This will be the 24th consecutive year that IndyCar has raced the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth, Texas, but it is the first time that the race has served to open the series. As for the TV channel, the race moved to NBC from its originally scheduled window on NBCSN, marking IndyCar's first primetime broadcast television show since 2013.

"The United States needs live sports, and they will not believe what they see when the Genesys 300 breaks into their living rooms on television from Texas," said Eddie Gossage, president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway. "One of the world's largest sporting events, the Indy 500, has been postponed until August by the coronavirus, so all of that accumulated energy, anticipation, frustrations, and anxiety will hit through the drivers nervous system. So Overall, the Genesys 300 results in a 220 mph photo finish. "

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IndyCar will run a condensed schedule in Texas with practice, qualification and the race, all the same day. To accommodate the schedule, the duration of the race in Texas has been adjusted to 200 laps instead of the 248 laps previously announced.

Below is how to watch Saturday's IndyCar race in Texas, including the TV channel and live streaming options.

Although the race itself will air live on the NBC cable network starting at 8 p.m. ET, Practice (1 p.m. ET) and Qualification (5 p.m. ET) sessions earlier in the day will be shown on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN, respectively.

Of the 14 races on IndyCar's modified schedule for 2020, eight are expected to show on NBC, and the others are slated to air on NBCSN.

Below are the top 40 TV markets in the United States and the local NBC affiliate for each.

Market NBC (digital) television channel NY 4 (36) the Angels 4 (36) Chicago 5 (29) Philadelphia 10 (34) Dallas-Ft. Value 5 (24) San Francisco / Bay Area 11 (12) Washington DC. 4 (48) Houston 2 (35) Boston 15 (43) Atlanta 11 (10) Phoenix 12 (12) Tampa / St. Petersburg 8 (7) Seattle 5 (48) Detroit 4 (45) Minneapolis-St. Paul 11 (11) Miami 6 (31) Denver 9 (9) Orlando 2 (11) Cleveland 3 (17) Sacrament 3 (35) Charlotte 36 (22) Portland 8 (8) St. Louis 5 (35) Pittsburgh 11 (23) Baltimore 11 (11) Raleigh-Durham 5 (48) Nashville 4 (10) San Diego 39 (40) Salt Lake City 5 (38) Saint Anthony 3 (16) kansas city 41 (36) Colon 4 (14) Milwaukee 4 (28) Cincinnati 5 (35) Las Vegas 3 (22) Jacksonville 12 (13) Oklahoma City 4 (27) New Orleans 6 (43) Memphis 5 (5) Buffalo 2 (33)

NBC Sports' leading IndyCar broadcast team Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and Paul Tracy (analyst) will convene Saturday night's race in Texas.

While Saturday's IndyCar race doesn't start until 8 p.m. ET, there will be two live action performances on the track earlier in the day. A two-hour practice session, which can be streamed live on NBC Sports Gold, is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET. A couple of hours later, a one-hour qualifying session will begin at 5 p.m. ET. The rating will be broadcast live on NBCSN.

Additionally, NBCSN will air the pre-race show for tonight's race starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The network will also carry the post-race show at the conclusion of the Genesys 300.

Below is the full TV schedule for IndyCar events on Saturday in Texas.

Event Hour television channel Practice 1 pm. ET N / A Qualification 5 pm. ET NBCSN Pre-race show 7:30 pm. ET NBCSN Race 8 p.m. ET NBC Post race show TBD NBCSN

IndyCar Live Stream for Texas Race

For those who don't have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five main OTT TV streaming options that stream NBC: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

For those who have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, IndyCar races in 2020 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app with authentication .

All IndyCar 2020 races and practice / qualifying sessions can also be streamed live on the NBC Sports Gold IndyCar Pass for $ 54.99 a year.

IndyCar 2020 Calendar

IndyCar's updated 2020 schedule launched on May 21 with the season start previously announced for June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The full schedule is shown below (information from TV via NBC Sports):