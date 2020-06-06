"We have an extraordinary amount of work to do,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom spoke on Friday about the enormous amount of work the state has to do to address the systemic inequalities that fueled last week's protests and protests.

The governor spoke from the California Museum in Sacramento starting shortly after 12 p.m., offering an update on recent events and statewide riots over systemic racism and the custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Newsom opened his remarks by speaking about some of the people he had met working alongside various youth activists and leaders in recent days cleaning graffiti in Sacramento.

Newsom recalled that he had been to the California Museum last August to sign AB 392, one of the nation's strictest use of force laws. He noted that the event brought together elected officials, as well as community leaders who had lost loved ones due to police violence, as the state took an important step toward reform.

"I am here today to say that the approval of the program is not a resolution of problems, unless we fulfill what we promote and promise and manifest a cultural change and a deeper understanding of what we are trying to advance," Newsom said. "We passed that bill in August, but it has not stopped the violence. It has not stopped the mistrust."

The governor also mentioned the complementary bill that was part of the package, SB 230, which addressed the implicit training techniques and de-escalation of biases. Many of the bill's provisions will take effect in January, but Newsom said he and lawmakers were trying to speed up some of the elements of the bill earlier.

Newsom spoke about broader criminal justice reform to address the disparities that were part of the drug war culture during the 1990s, noting that the state was one of the first to adopt reform and legalization of cannabis in regards to releasing those incarcerated for possession of marijuana.

The Governor emphasized that there was still a lot of work to do.

"We have announced and the legislature has accepted the need to close state jails. In our current budget that I will sign in a few weeks it calls to close two state prisons. Calls for the removal of the Department of Juvenile Justice, "Newsom said." Requires more parole reforms. All of this based on the work we did on Proposition 57, Proposition 47, Proposition 36. The work we continue in the state of California to End the Death Penalty. I was proud to sign an executive order on the death penalty moratorium. "

Newsom went on to point out the inequities in the state justice system that need to be redressed.

"Because we know one thing about our criminal justice system: You are not blind. Discriminate based on the color of your skin. Discriminate based on wealth," Newsom explained. "It has been said over and over again and not enough can be said: we have a criminal justice system, I don't think so, I know. As a governor I live this every day: a criminal justice system that treats rich and much more guilty than poor and innocent people. You know it and I know it. So why aren't we doing something about it? We're doing our best here in this state, but we have to do more and better. "

Newsom also noted that the conversation had to be broader, beyond criminal justice, but also about economic justice, social justice and environmental justice. He noted that those reasons were behind why he created the state Surgeon General position to focus on prenatal and preschool care for low-income families.

"At the end of the day, we can be consumed with the achievement gap, but we know that people are not left behind in society, but start behind in society," Newsom said. "So if we are to take these disparities seriously, we must also take our work in that space seriously."

Newsom also discussed educational inequality, noting that learning loss during COVID-19 increased significantly among black and Latino students.

According to the governor, the systemic inequality that the state must work to correct is linked to the unfair treatment that some protesters received and their right to demonstrate peacefully without harassment.

“One thing that is crystal clear to me, having seen images that have inspired me to peaceful protests: that protesters have the right not to be harassed. Protesters have the right to protest peacefully. Protesters have the right to do so without being arrested, gassed, fired by shells, ”Newsom said. "That is a simple value statement that I want to make clear. They have the right not to be harassed. It cannot be denied. Not to be arrested for protesting peacefully. Period. End point. But it is clear from the images we see on television, the reality of a grandmother in La Mesa, California, who is in the hospital, that some people are denied that fundamental right. "

Newsom was referring to Leslie Furcron, 59, a grandmother who was hit in the face by a police projectile during a weekend police protest in La Mesa.

The cell phone video that went viral showed Furcron lying on the ground, with blood running down his face, amid screams from protesters who attended Saturday night's protest against police brutality.

On Tuesday, his family asked that the officer involved be publicly identified, fired and charged with attempted murder. Furcron remains hospitalized in a medically induced coma intensive care unit and may lose one of his eyes, according to his family and his lawyer.

On Friday Newsom called for the creation of a new state standard for the use of force in protests, saying acts of violence against peaceful protesters will not be tolerated.

“We are not seeing people treated equally in the entire state of California. We now have rules and regulations. The California Highway Patrol on how we use projectiles and how we use tear gas, ”Newsom said. "And how do we use force to protect peace. Not deadly force in this case, but in general. The National Guard has a framework. But municipalities have different approaches and it is clear to me that we need to standardize those approaches. "

The governor also said he ordered the California state police training program to stop teaching officers how to use carotid retention for suspects who can block blood flow to the brain.

“It goes without saying that we cannot see the kinds of techniques that we tragically and ironically train. I own this. We own this. Across this country, we train strangulation techniques that put people's lives at risk, "Newsom said." Now we can argue that they are used as exceptions, but at the end of the day, a carotid retention that is literally designed to prevent the People's blood flows to their brains, which no longer have a place in 21st century surveillance and practices. "And so I am immediately directing the training of our police officers to finish training on that practice."

The governor also called on mayors and other urged local authorities across the state to stop relying on the National Guard and curfews to help deal with policing protests over the death of George Floyd.

"As you acknowledge that conditions have changed for the positive, I encourage you to withdraw those supports," Newsom said.

Some California cities and counties have already ended curfews because the protests have been largely peaceful in the past few days after heavy episodes of violence, but others still have curfews in place.

"My hope and expectation is that many local elected officials and law enforcement officials will no longer need such state aid, and then we could start backing down expeditiously, but in a very thoughtful way," Newsom said.

Members of the National Guard could be redistributed to provide logistical support to the food banks that are helping people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.