Vindication but still no contract – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / AP) – When Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem to fend off police brutality and racial injustice in 2016, he was mostly alone.

Politicians, team owners and other players criticized him, fans burned his shirt and booed him even at home. Four years later, her protest is widely seen as prophetic.

Even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized to the players for not listening to them earlier and encouraged them to protest peacefully.

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks," Goodell said in a video released on Friday. "We the National Football League admit that we were wrong not to have listened to the NFL players before and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully." We, the National Football League, believe that black lives matter. I personally protest with you and I want to be part of the change that we need so much in this country. "

Global opinion has changed so much that more people are now vilifying those who attack Kaepernick or misrepresent his position.

New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees issued a public apology Thursday after teammates, other athletes and fans excited him by saying that "he will never agree that no one is disrespectful to the United States flag,quot;.

That sentiment has been voiced out loud by critics of Kaepernick, and President Donald Trump reiterated it on Friday, saying on Twitter: "I am a huge admirer of Drew Brees. I think he is truly one of the best quarterbacks, but not he should have resumed his original stance of honoring our magnificent American flag. OLD GLORY should be revered, appreciated, and elevated … We should stand erect and upright, ideally with a salute or a hand on our hearts. There are other things for which You can protest, but not our Great American Flag: DON'T KNEE!

Brees responded on social media in a post targeting the President's Twitter user.

“Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders of the black community, I realize that this is not a problem with the American flag. It never has been, ”Brees wrote. “We can no longer use the flag to alienate people or distract them from the real problems facing our black communities.

“We did this in 2017, and sadly I brought it with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and turn our attention to the real problems of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial and prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation's history! If not now, then when?

“We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must recognize the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into practice. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us. "

The death of George Floyd, which fueled nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality, woke many people to the root of the problems that led to the peaceful Kaepernick demonstration, an expression intended to raise awareness of such problems. , do not degrade the flag or the anthem. Kaepernick, 32, has not played in the NFL since 2016.

"The protest is really trying to hold us accountable for the things we believe in. It's about equality and fairness for all," said Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills, who has knelt since week 1 of the season. 2016.

This week, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Kaepernick deserves respect and admiration for starting the protest. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll praised him for his courage and sacrificed his career. Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy compared Kaepernick to Muhammad Ali.

"There are many parallels between Colin and my father," said Ali's daughter Khaliah. “It is maintained 100 percent with integrity regardless of cost. He made an unshakable commitment to the betterment of his people and took an unapologetic stance against injustice. Many people have tried to discourage our support for Colin, which is unthinkable to me. He is a friend of our family, he is loved and honored. "

The NFL and its teams have expressed support for equality and have called for changes. In a video released Thursday night, 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and several of his peers called on the league to "condemn racism and systemic oppression of blacks,quot; and "admit not to they kept the players from protesting peacefully. "

Goodell made it in his strongest statement since Kaepernick and other players began their protests.

"Without black players, there would be no National Football League," said Goodell. "And protests across the country are emblematic of centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of players, coaches, fans, and black staff. We are listening. I am listening and reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and move towards a better and more united NFL family. "

Kaepernick still wants a chance to play. A training in Atlanta last November that was organized by the NFL became chaotic and did not lead to job offers.

"Colin is a talented soccer player," Seahawks star Russell Wilson said this week. “I remember playing against him; The man could play soccer. But he defended something much bigger than soccer. And that is the life of the people. I was defending the people who have come and gone and all African Americans and the oppression that has been happening. "

