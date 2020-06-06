Victoria Beckham says fashion has a "great role to play,quot; at BLM

Victoria BeckhamShe is "taking a step back,quot; to focus on how she can strive for greater representation and inclusion in the fashion industry.

On Friday, the 46-year-old designer shared a statement on Instagram detailing what the fashion industry can do better in terms of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The fashion industry plays a very important role in the Black Lives Matter movement, and I can be better. We can all be better," shared Beckham. "It starts with representation, both within our business and with whom we work externally."

She continued: "At Victoria Beckham, we have always strived to be inclusive, but we must look within and be better. As a first step, we have established an internal working group to analyze everything from our teams and talent to our casting, suppliers and partners. " He explained that the team will make their business "responsible and secure,quot; as their short and long-term actions are executed.