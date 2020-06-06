Victoria Beckham says fashion has a "great role to play,quot; at BLM

Adrian Edwards / GC Images
Victoria BeckhamShe is "taking a step back,quot; to focus on how she can strive for greater representation and inclusion in the fashion industry.
On Friday, the 46-year-old designer shared a statement on Instagram detailing what the fashion industry can do better in terms of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
"The fashion industry plays a very important role in the Black Lives Matter movement, and I can be better. We can all be better," shared Beckham. "It starts with representation, both within our business and with whom we work externally."
She continued: "At Victoria Beckham, we have always strived to be inclusive, but we must look within and be better. As a first step, we have established an internal working group to analyze everything from our teams and talent to our casting, suppliers and partners. " He explained that the team will make their business "responsible and secure,quot; as their short and long-term actions are executed.
Beckham stated that its incumbent women's clothing line will also be "providing additional training and support for the team to ensure that we are heard, really discussing issues and identifying unconscious biases in ourselves and in the business at large."
"Each of our responsibilities is to speak and use our platforms for education, conversation, and change," Beckham continued. "Things will not change or be resolved in one day, but clearly we cannot wait another day to start doing more."
In her Instagram caption, accompanied by a picture of her statement, the former pop star went on to describe the changes the fashion industry can implement to make a difference in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice issues.
"I have stepped back this week to focus on the tragic events that I have been (highlighting) recently," he wrote in the Instagram caption. "Seeing how things unfold and learning more about the Black Lives Matter movement has really sickened me how deeply ingrained racism is in our society."
He then announced his commitment to "talk,quot; and continue to use his platform for "education, conversation, and change."
"While things will not change or be resolved in one day, we clearly cannot wait another day to start and I am absolutely committed to being better and doing more, both personally and professionally," concluded his legend. "I hope that everyone shares my sentiment and is doing the same with their friends, family, brands and businesses so that we all participate in this vital issue."