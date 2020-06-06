Victim identified in Minneapolis shootings that left another person injured – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – One man died and another was injured after a shooting on Wednesday night in the Phillips community, and the person killed was identified.

According to Hennepin County Coroner, Mohamedwelid Mohamud Muse, 18, of Minneapolis, died in the incident.

Officers were called to the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 24th Street East just before 8 p.m. The Wednesday after the ShotSpotter system detected shots. They found Muse there. He was transferred to Hennepin Healthcare, but was pronounced dead at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The coroner has determined that the cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds, and determined that it was a homicide.

An older man was found a short distance away with injuries that are described as non-fatal.

Investigators say some sort of dispute led to the shooting, but the suspects fled before officers arrived.

Members of the Minnesota National Guard, who are still active in the Twin Cities after the death of George Floyd and subsequent riots, assisted officers on the scene.