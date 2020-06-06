Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to her late daughter Gianna on her high school graduation day

The sore mother turned to social media to pay tribute to her late daughter on what would have been her eighth grade graduation! As you know, 13-year-old Gianna lost her life in the same helicopter crash that killed her father, Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant acknowledged that this weekend her daughter would have been one of the girls who graduated from Harbor Day Private School.

The young teenager would have started high school in the fall.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: ‘Congratulations on your eighth grade graduation, Gigi. I love you forever and forever I am so proud of you. & # 39;

He also posted a photo of Gianna's traditional graduation lei and diploma.

The mother was not the only one to honor Gianna as her school also paid tribute to her and to all of her accomplishments as a promising basketball player by including a snap of her shirt in a collage of the Class of 2020.

Months have passed since basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Gianna, and seven other people lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

The group was going to a basketball game at the Mamba Academy at the time of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Gianna's accomplishments as a team member despite her young age have been celebrated many times.

One of the cases was when an honorary election for the WNBA 2020 Draft was named.

At the celebration, her mother, Vanessa, shared that: "She wanted to be one of the best athletes of all time like her dad."

In her IG account, the mourning mother added: "I am very proud of you, Gigi. I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long and happy life. I wish I could hug you and tell you how proud I am of you. You are the best, Mommy loves you and misses you more than she could express.



