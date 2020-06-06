Vallejo Police Association endorses officer involved in deadly shooting of unarmed man – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – The Vallejo Police Officers Association is backing the officer involved in the shooting death earlier this week of Sean Monterrosa, 22, outside a Walgreens store.

In a letter published Friday, the association defended the officer's actions, saying the officer used deadly force as a last resort, because he feared Monterrosa was about to open fire on officers in the vehicle. The association maintains that the officer had no other reasonable option to avoid being shot.

After the shooting, officers discovered that an object protruding from the pocket of Monterrosa's sweatshirt was actually a hammer and not a weapon.

Vallejo Police Department officers responded just after midnight Tuesday to a looting report near the pharmacy and saw Monterrosa, a San Francisco resident, running from the building to a vehicle.

Monterrosa then knelt on the ground in front of the officers.

An officer, who believed that the hammer protruding from the pocket of Monterrosa's sweatshirt was the butt of a pistol, fired several shots at Monterrosa through the windshield of his patrol car.

Monterrosa was shot and then died in hospital.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending investigations by Vallejo police and the Solano County District Attorney's Office.

In the letter, the police association criticized Monterrosa's decision to "engage the responding officers,quot; because "he abruptly turned to the officers, ducked into a tactical shooting position and grabbed an object at his waist that appeared to be the rear of a gun ".

The association also reported in the letter that the officer faces multiple death threats for himself and his children.

The association ended the letter asking the public to support this officer and the good work done by the overwhelming majority of all officers.

