Updates to the June 6 demonstrations following the death of George Floyd – Up News Info

For nine days in a row, thousands of people marched, sang, cheered, prayed, and protested the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. During the first four days in Denver, the protests turned violent with vandalism, looting, and some people throwing rocks, bottles, and name calling at the police. In return, Denver police officers fired tear gas, peppercorns, and foam bullets at protesters, many of whom were peaceful from the start. In recent days, the demonstrations have evolved and each night has acquired a different dynamic than the action of the previous night, report Saja Hindi, Noelle Phllips and Kyle Newman.

A federal judge in Denver issued an order Friday night limiting the use of chemical weapons and non-lethal projectiles by the Denver Police Department on protesters, saying that protecting First Amendment rights was more important than protecting buildings, reports Kieran Nicholson.

The director of public safety and the Denver police chief say they will support an independent investigation into the city police department as officers face scrutiny for their tactics during recent racial justice protests, reports Jessica Seaman.

Jay Marshall joins hundreds of people as they march together calling for racial justice in Denver on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Keith Gunter joined hundreds of people to demonstrate for racial justice in Denver on Friday, June 5, 2020.

As night falls, hundreds of people continue to march together calling for racial justice in Denver on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Vanessa Burciaga was wearing a home dress when she joined hundreds of people to demonstrate for racial justice in Denver on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Selah Ruckard joins hundreds of people as they demonstrate for racial justice in Denver on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Olivia Gardner joins hundreds of people as they demonstrate for racial justice in Denver on Friday, June 5, 2020.

A poster of George Floyd, whose recent murder by law enforcement in Minneapolis has galvanized people across the country, hangs near the Capitol in Denver on Friday, June 5, 2020.



Bianca Mikahn, left, and Assétou Xango attend a solidarity demonstration with the Black Lives Matter movement in Denver on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Left: From left to right, DSST Green Valley Ranch Minister and Dean of Students Quincy Shannon, Director of Public Safety Murphy Robinson, Mayor Michael B. Handcock and Reverend Eugene Downing of New Hope Baptist kneel as they honor a prolonged moment of silence for George Floyd during a peaceful rally focused on unity, love, community, respect and understanding on Thursday afternoon, June 4, 2020. Right: Amias Anderson, 6, waits with her mother Dymond Starr, before Anderson delivered a speech to the crowd during a meeting at Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at night.

Quincy Shannon, New Hope Baptist minister and dean of students at DSST Green Valley Ranch, speaks to a crowd of thousands on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Denver Director of Public Safety Murphy Robinson talks about his role as a black man and public official who oversaw the city's response to the Denver street protests on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Kenny White, who spoke to the crowd about the need for real change and reform after listening to Murphy Robinson (right), spoke his mind on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.



Ayana Chopra, 7, chalk next to a mural of Breonna Taylor, who was recently killed by police in Kentucky, during a rally in Denver on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Two people stand with their hands together as they join hundreds of protesters during a solidarity demonstration with the Black Lives Matter movement in Denver on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The murals of George Floyd, left, and Breonna Taylor, both recently killed by police in Minneapolis and Kentucky respectively, are visited by people sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement in Denver on Friday, June 5, 2020.



Hundreds of people join in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Denver on Friday, June 5, 2020.

