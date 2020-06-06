Unemployment drops unexpectedly, but full recovery is not imminent – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Unemployment took a surprising turn in May. The official rate, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning, fell to 13.3 percent, below its peak of 14.7 percent in April. (The actual unemployment rate is probably somewhat higher.) While tens of millions of jobs have been lost during the coronavirus shutdown, some are beginning to return.

Last month's change offers many reasons for hope. Unemployment is widely believed to have peaked. Unemployment claims for the first time have trended downward from a peak in late March of 6.9 million to 1.9 million last week. (Pandemic unemployment assistance, which is targeted at freelance and part-time workers, has accumulated weekly totals since the end of May, but the downward trend is the same.)

>> READ: Why is the real unemployment rate really worse?

With the reopening of the country, people have started to return to work. Temporary laid off workers decreased by 2.7 million after increasing by 16.2 million in April. (The loss of permanent jobs still increased by 295,000.) Some of the most affected industries showed the highest growth. Leisure and hospitality added 1.2 million jobs, and food services and bars added another 1.4 million. Optimism for the future is based on a certain amount of logic. The economy was healthy as of March, and many of the underlying fundamentals have not changed.

The problem with such optimism is that the world is a very different place now than it was three months ago. Much more is unknown or even unknowable in the short term. The recovery in the labor market depends on many factors, and conditions remain fluid. We are only beginning to understand how the coronavirus has changed the economy, no matter how national protests over the murder of George Floyd and systemic racial inequality could change the economy in the future. Things can get better, but they can also get worse.

"The employers had temporarily laid off their workers and were picking up the phone and calling them back to work," says Pete Kyle, a tenured professor of finance at Charles E. Smith at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. . "And this would be associated with the fact that many companies have been more or less completely closed during the coronavirus quarantine. But we are gradually opening up now, so these companies are probably getting some of the workers back. "

Four percent unemployment is a long way off, but a drop in unemployment is a step in the right direction.

Most of the unemployed in April and again in May believed that their dismissal is only temporary. And the logistics of hiring, not to mention the labor market shortage, further support why those workers would be rehired if their services were needed. "If the company they used to work for still stays in business, a lot of people will go back to the jobs they used to have," says Kyle. "It is very expensive for an employer to hire someone who is a stranger." And for a person to find a job with a boss they don't know, there is a very long and complicated interview process that can take a period of time. "

But if employee-employer relationships already exist, rehire is much easier and faster. According to Kyle, "workers are very likely to return to their old jobs."

The caveat, of course, is that the job must still exist. Many industries will continue to struggle, even as the unemployment rate drops. Restaurants showed big gains in May, but circumstances are not in their favor. "In the restaurant industry, things could gradually recover," says Kyle. “The social distancing in restaurants that (will reduce) the number of waiters and cooks, etc. what do you need. But also, some of our restaurant entrepreneurs, the businesses themselves will have sunk. And then those jobs won't be there. "

>> READ: Is it worth reopening a restaurant?

Another industry that may not see a solid recovery is the auto industry. "The fact is, there are a lot of cars that haven't been driven much recently," says Kyle. "And therefore, people really don't need to replace them as much as they would normally need to replace them." And that means that the total number of cars to be produced will be quite low. "

How quickly jobs return will depend largely on consumer spending. "Consumer spending tends to drive macroeconomic growth," says Kyle. "But in this particular situation, consumer spending is likely to affect it even more than usual. And consumer spending is highly dependent on how much income people have."

People who have kept their jobs during quarantine may have excess funds in bank accounts. Many of those who received unemployment received more than they would have working. With no dining, travel and entertainment options, not to mention babysitting and doctor visits, there were simply fewer places to spend the money. As the economy opens, spending options become available. That spending will create, or revive, more jobs. The more they spend, the faster unemployment will decrease.

The opposite is also true. The less people spend, the slower unemployment will decrease. The additional unemployment benefits will end in July, and an additional stimulus payment is unlikely. Furthermore, an unemployment rate of 13.3 percent remains historically high, even if it is trending downward. Consumer spending will depend on consumer confidence, which is a moving target. Those with money may have been accumulating money not for lack of options but for fear of the future.

For now, unemployment appears to have peaked. But what happens next will depend on the coronavirus. "The big open question is what happens to coronavirus cases in the future," says Kyle. “And there are two problems that I see related to that. One is how quickly a vaccine can be developed and widely distributed. Because once the vaccine is developed and widely distributed, I suspect it will create enough herd immunity, because enough people will be vaccinated and that the coronavirus will disappear. ”

The other problem is that different parts of the country are seeing coronavirus cases trend in different directions. "In New York City, and in Boston, and even in DC, the trend of a number of new cases is decreasing," says Kyle. “But in other parts of the country, the number of new cases is increasing. And it could be the case that other parts of the country are opening up a bit quickly, in relation to the coronavirus situation on the ground. ”

This is still an economic crisis caused by a public health crisis. And the public health crisis has not been resolved.