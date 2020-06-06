Two men accused of alleged & # 39; abhorrent & # 39; abuse of eight small children

Two men have been accused of abusing and exploiting Australian children as part of an online network of predators who shared videos of their horrific crimes.

Both men are over the age of 20 and face charges of child exploitation and harm to minors. There is no alleged link to the William Tyrrell case.

Two men were arrested in Kendall, on the north coast of NSW. (AFP / supplied)

"We will allege in court that both men ages 21-26 sexually abused at least eight young children since 2018," said AFP Assistant Commissioner Lesa Gale.

"We will also claim that they made recordings of these alleged crimes to share with others and access other hateful content online."

Investigators do not believe that any of the children have been kidnapped.

The arrests were made in connection with the ongoing AFP Operation Arkstone investigation, which began with a notice from the United States in February.

"At least 14 children have been removed from harmful situations," said Gale.

"There are now nine accused men: six from New South Wales, one from Queensland and one from Western Australia. All remain in court."

"A total of 40 charges have been filed with three of the men facing life in prison."

"Investigators have followed a trail of crumbs from criminal to criminal."

Police allege that a network of child sexual abuse was discovered in the city of Kendall. (Nine)

Ms. Gale issued a warning to parents saying that child exploitation in Australia "is becoming more prolific."

"Victims are getting younger, the type of crime is becoming more violent and blatant," he said.