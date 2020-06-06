Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram deleted a video of the Trump campaign over a copyright complaint

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have removed a video of the Trump campaign from their platforms after receiving copyright complaints, Reuters reported. The nearly four-minute video showed footage of the late George Floyd of Minneapolis, who died on May 25 after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. A video of the incident has sparked national protests of police violence.

Twitter disabled the video, while Facebook and Instagram deleted the posts that contained the video. When President Trump objected to the removal in a tweet, calling it "illegal," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey replied, "Not true or illegal. This was withdrawn because we received a DMCA complaint from the copyright holder. "

A Facebook spokesperson, owner of Instagram, said Reuters He also received a copyright complaint under the Digital Millennium Copyright Law. "Organizations that use original shared art on Instagram are expected to have the right to do so," the spokesperson said. YouTube did not remove a version of the video from its platform, saying it did not contain content that violated copyright. As of Saturday morning, the YouTube version of the video had nearly half a million views.

It was unclear who filed the copyright complaint about the video, titled "Healing Not Odred," which includes images of protests protesting Floyd's death and a voiceover of President Trump's speech saying "death George Floyd's was a serious tragedy. " . "

Last month, Twitter tagged two of President Trump's tweets, one that used the phrase "when the looting begins, the shooting begins,quot; to "glorify violence,quot; and another to be "potentially misleading,quot; about voting by mail. . Trump later issued an executive order governing how websites can moderate content.