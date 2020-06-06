TV Showrunner on benefits, challenges for writers Zoom Room – ATX – Up News Info

ATX TV … from the sofa! arranged a discussion with Showrunners Dan Goor (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)Beth SchwartzSweet tooth), Melinda Hsu Taylor (Nancy Drew) and Sera Gamble (you) about his experience with the transition to virtual writers' rooms in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the transition itself was not a challenge for writers, it was able to capture the very essence of a physical writers' room.

"It became really useful right away," said Taylor, speaking on behalf of the new CW series, Nancy Drew, which was recently picked up for a second season. "I realized that I was actually a little bit more focused," she added before admitting that the new setup "was weird."

Goor echoed similar sentiments. "There were a lot of things we did as a group in the physical space that were really fun and felt essential to the process," said Goor, who is currently working on season 8 of the NBC crime comedy. "It's more efficient, but it's weird. And it's less fun. I'd say there are fewer jokes."

For Gamble, "There's a lot about being in a writer's room that is just the chemistry of people hanging out. I think when you run a writers' room, it's about little things you can do with people in a room that keep morale high. And it's been a learning curve for me trying to figure out how to translate that into a virtual world where I'm just looking at these little faces and trying not to read too much about what their faces are doing at one point given. It's a completely different way of talking to each other. "

He added that the new normal "has removed a bit of romance and spontaneity" from the story-telling process. "Talking about a story you're talking to your coworker over lunch can lead to solving a problem in the script. So that's the kind of thing you miss. It brings out the fun, yes. But it also takes the creative process and it makes it more challenging. "

"It's also intimacy," said Schwartz, co-showrunner and executive producer on the upcoming Netflix DC series Sweet Tooth. "People share really personal stories. And I feel like zooming in is like you can't get to that place because it's impersonal. You are talking to the screen, you are not talking to that person. So I feel like it's harder to get to those deeper places, sometimes where naturally, like in a room, you would share some of those things when you're physically in the same space. "

The telecommunications format is perhaps the least of the concerns for writers who now face the challenge of putting together stories while still aware of the patterns of social distancing that still exist during this health crisis.

"He already changed the scripts as soon as it started happening," said Schwartz. "When we start writing new scripts, when we're breaking them, I'm like," Oh, we can't have this, be on a train with like a hundred extras. We're going to turn that into a burden instead of people. "So that's the kind of thing you have to think about."

"First of all, we are not going to do things that endanger people," Gamble insisted. "Television shows are not worth it. It's like when there is a security baseline, then we will have these other conversations. We will change what we can and we will all watch that line. "

Casting will also have its own difficulties, especially when it comes to youth talent, as Gamble noted. "Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) has a baby in the third season … He couldn't explain how we are going to solve that." We are experiencing a global pandemic and we do not want to endanger babies. We will resolve it ".

Goor will have to tackle the same problem as his show also plans to present a baby next season.

"Jake (played by Andy Samberg) and Amy (played by Melissa Fumero) had a baby at the end of the season and people want to see him," Goor said. "Obviously it is going to be much more difficult to have a baby." We are studying animatronics. "

He added that the problems will go "in so many different directions and we don't know what will happen." So it is difficult to write for it. Will it be safer to shoot outside? We were originally thinking that everything should shoot on stage as much as possible, everything will be controlled, but in fact, would it make more sense if you like shooting outside? Because it seems to be healthier and safer to be outside for people. So we are trying to balance and keep up to date and that is difficult. "

Going forward, showrunners do see a future where a combination of virtual and in-person meetings could work, which could also promote greater diversity in the room.

"I think for a comedy like Brooklyn, there's a lot to be gained by being in the room. And also being on set when we filmed, if you wrote an episode, you're done. I pictured myself in pre-production saying, 'Hey, let's zoom in. Friday".

"It is good for the creative process and it is good for production 'to be in the same room', but I think it will be easier to say that we should zoom in on this particular day," suggested Gamble. "And when you talk about the disabled community, I'm really excited to think that line has crossed so many showrunner heads because we've tried it and it could work." If an agent called me up and talked to someone and explained to me why this writer could rarely or never be in a room or on set, it's like, well, I know a version of that works now. "