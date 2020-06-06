TSR Updatez: Two Buffalo Police Officers Have Been Charged With Second Degree Assault For Pushing An Elder In A Not Guilty Protest Protest

According to @foxnews, two Buffalo police officers who were seen on video pushing an elderly man have been arrested and both pleaded not guilty. Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torglaski were charged with second-degree assault and will return to court on July 20. The officers were released without bond.

During the court hearing, protesters were outside, expressing their support. A couple of people had signs and one said, "" Support the people who protect all people. "

The man reportedly suffered a head injury and is in serious condition at a local hospital. Mayor Byron Brown released a statement regarding the incident, revealing that the officers involved were suspended without pay while an investigation is ongoing.

"The video deeply annoyed me, as did Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood," he said. "He conducted an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers were suspended without pay."

The mayor also stated that the man was in the area after the curfew. “I was in that area, after the curfew, one of the things that happened before that incident, is that there were conflicts between protesters. There was a danger of fighting between the protesters and the police felt it was very important to clear that scene for the safety of the protesters. "

He also stated that officers asked him to leave "on numerous occasions."

As previously reported, images of the protest that appeared online showed the 75-year-old man approaching officers but being pushed down. Once he was pushed, the officers continued to walk, as he began to bleed from his ears. Officers would eventually seek medical attention.

Do you want updates directly to your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!