Trina offers another apology for the comments from & # 39; Animals & # 39 ;: & # 39; I'm not perfect & # 39;

Claiming that it is not perfect, the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Miami & # 39; says: & # 39; Do not allow my delivery to confuse my position on equality in justice, which is essential for all people & # 39 ;.

Trina She has issued another apology after being criticized for her "animal" comments on protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement. Through an Instagram post on Friday, June 5, the "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"Star showed remorse for calling violent protesters" animals "to loot stores.

"This week felt like an out-of-body experience. I am a roller coaster of emotions, triggered by the events of the world we all live in. These are times of great turmoil and trauma," he wrote. Claiming that it is not perfect, he added: "I have fallen short. I have had a racial profile and I have had trouble expressing my emotions in the face of personal frustration."

She continued: "I don't want my people to wonder if I'm with them. I do. I bleed the same blood, I feel exactly what you feel. Please don't let my delivery confuse my position on equality in justice, which it is essential for all people. "

The Miami star added, "I take full responsibility for my auction and any confusion it may have caused regarding my feelings about what we are all dealing with right now. When I said what I said, I was very upset with those who use the peaceful demonstration as a vehicle for their own intentions. There is never an excuse for evil in these difficult times. "

"This is incredibly personal to me. I remember when Arthur McDuffie was killed by the police, and the riots that gripped Overtown and Miami as a whole. I was just a boy, lived with my family, and stayed with me. It's just as real now as it was forty years ago, "he explained.

Concluding her message, Trina wrote: "From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize for any pain I have caused. I live my life in the values ​​of respect and respect for all people, and will continue to do so. None of them are perfect, but thank God we have the ability to reflect, dissect and start again. "

Before this, Trina was explained in the episode of Thursday, June 4, Daddy trick and its 99 Jamz Radio. "I, in the world of my Trina, automatically speak for blacks," said Trina. "I'm black, that's what I'm talking about, so I'm not going to say 'blacks are animals'. I'm not talking to protesters or those who are trying to make a change."

On why he called the protesters "animals," said the raptor, "I would never say that, nor would I call black animals or any name. I am a black person, I must be an animal, I must be this same person. I mean, I'm not who I am. "

Trina angered people when she called the looters. "Keep everyone off the street, these animals off the streets, who run through Miami-Dade County acting like they've escaped from a zoo. Close them at 5 PM so the streets can be nice and clean as well. it's how I feel, "she said.