Trina launches written apology after her inflammatory remarks comparing protesters to animals

Sometimes an apology is not enough. After many people still declare her canceled, rapper Trina has turned to social media to post a written mea culpa.

Trina already apologized for her incendiary comments on the Trick and Trina Morning Show on 99 Jamz after comparing looters with animals for taking down the city and robbing her friends' store.

I wanted to make it clear that she, as a black woman, would never compare other black people to animals. He also revealed that after talking to several people, he has been better educated on the subject.

‘When we spoke to the commissioner, I said to Trick (dad)," I learned a lot more about what is really happening, "because I am trying to find what is the solution, what is the answer to everything that is happening? It's more than just people on the streets doing whatever it is, it's the commissioners, it's the governor, it's the mayor, the police chief, I had no idea about that and now I get it. These are the people who have to protect the cities. These are the people you want answers from, you want changes. "

The Love and Hip Hop star's apology on air was not enough for social media commentators who declined to accept it.

So Trina went to her Instagram page to launch a more extensive apology.

‘From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize for any pain I have caused. I live my life in the values ​​of respect and respect for all people, and I will continue to do so. None of us are perfect, but thank God we have the ability to reflect, dissect, and start again. "

She went on to say: ‘I take full responsibility for my actions and for any confusion it may have caused regarding my feelings about what we are all dealing with right now. When I said what I said, I was very upset with those who use peaceful protests as a vehicle for their own intentions. There is never an excuse for evil in these difficult times. "

