Toya Johnson Makes Fan Day With New Reigny Photo Shoot

Toya Johnson shared some new photos with her baby, Reign Rushing, and managed to make her fans smile during these difficult times we live in these days. Check out their post below.

"My Reigny-beaux💞 @reign_beaux,quot;, Toya captioned her post.

A follower jumped in the comments to praise the girl: amo I love you dress her as a little girl and not as a mini woman !!! Real mommy stuff. "

Someone else posted, "Awww Toya, she's adorable, she's growing," and another follower said, "She's getting so big and she's so cute." I love those tennis shoes, I want my size. "

One commenter wrote: "Every time I see @reign_beaux I remember the video,quot; period pooh "", and another follower posted: "Beautiful sneakers, young lady. You are so beautiful @reign_beaux."

Someone else said, "She's so cute Toya! She and my daughter are the same age," and another follower posted this message: "Awww, my 2 daughters have the exact top ❤️❤️ super cute."

A fan wrote: ‘What do you use to smooth your edges? @toyajohnson ", and another follower said:" I cannot be the only one who is missing the Reign publication as if I knew it personally hahaha ".

Amid the riots and protests after George Floyd's death, Toya Johnson made sure to remind people of someone else: Breonna Taylor. Here is the message Toya shared on her social media account:

& # 39; # NoJusticNoPeace … Let's not forget you, girl! … Let's take the necessary steps to help do justice for Breonna and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker … Every phone call, message, email matters … #BreonnaTaylor # BLM # BlackLivesMatter, & # 39; Toya captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘This is very sad. Thanks for posting, faces need to be shown so people, white people, can see what is and has been going on for far too long. We have to shout, NO MORE, and I don't mean black people, I mean WHITE PEOPLE, we have to shout it. We need to have these conversations and we must recognize when our friends / family / strangers start to say something by the neck, we must hold this image and say, no, it will not happen anymore. ❤️ blessing for all families. The past, the present and future families. "

People appreciated that Toya was talking about various issues on her social media platform these days.



