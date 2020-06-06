Tiny Harris shares a message for people saying "All lives matter,quot;

Tiny Harris shared a video that explains some things for people who say "All lives matter." Check out the clip he shared on his social media account below.

‘I love how you broken this down for all those #Alllivesmatter ppl. Perhaps some can understand it better coming from him. 👑‼ ️ #JusticeforGeorgefloyd #Sayhisname #HappyBirthdayBreonnaTaylor 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Rp @gossipofthecity___ ’Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said: Necesita It needs to be reciprocated! How many white friends do they have? Meanwhile your white medium. If white privilege was so wonderful, why don't you associate with white? "And another follower posted this message:" Powerful. Let our voices be heard throughout the world. "

Another commenter wrote: "They're not trying to understand why they don't care!"

Someone else posted this: "Say the word that only makes sense #alllivesmatter if Africa / Black live get an equal shake,quot; #stayhome decent non-African u You had a chance with Action to be compassionate, you choose not to. "

One commenter said: ‘I broke up with a black man for telling me that all lives matter, that she said BLM was dumb. I cursed his butt and never spoke to him again. "

Another follower posted this message: "Another great analogy, and there have still been and will be idiots who refuse to understand such a simple concept."

An Instagram installer said, "No white insider will understand our fight until their children are killed for no explainable reason, as if our people have been killed."

Another follower posted: "Some people say they are very smart, but someone always has to explain what black life means to them."

Tiny surprised many of his fans when he shared a video that was reportedly shot in Indianapolis, showing police brutality against protesting women.

